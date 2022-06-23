ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Ink Crew fires Ceaser Emanuel in the wake of animal abuse clip ... as his lawyer says 'there is no police involvement' in situation

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Ceaser Emanuel has been fired from the VH1 series Black Ink Crew in the wake of a clip in which he was allegedly seen abusing canines.

'We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York,' a spokesperson for the network told TMZ Thursday. 'Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.'

Insiders with the series said that while production is in the final stages, the situation will be addressed in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9jhW_0gKDJ3Fr00
The latest: Ceaser Emanuel has been fired from the VH1 series Black Ink Crew in the wake of a clip in which he was allegedly seen abusing canines

Producers on the show were appalled by the clip, a source told the outlet.

In the clip, which was circulating online Wednesday, Emanuel was purportedly seen being physically abusive with canines.

The show's Donna Lombardi posted the clip, writing, 'I don't even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset.'

She added, 'I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink, as the monster you are.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hu2J_0gKDJ3Fr00
VH1 issued a statement on Instagram Thursday stating Emanuel had been terminated from the series  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFJtj_0gKDJ3Fr00
Insiders with the series said that while production is in the final stages, the situation regarding Emanuel will be addressed in the series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131C5y_0gKDJ3Fr00
Emanuel's attorney said Thursday afternoon that 'there is no police involvement' in the case, as 'the video is old' and 'was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID' lockdown 

Lombardi said, ‘If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are.’

She added that ‘CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED’ and ‘CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE’ in connection with the clip.

Lombardi added: ‘EVERYONE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE! CANT CHANGE THIS NARRATIVE!’

Emanuel's attorney Walter Mosley told TMZ Thursday afternoon that 'there is no police involvement' in the case, as 'the video is old' and 'was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID' lockdown.

Emanuel had been featured on the series since its 2013 debut, as it chronicled business at his Harlem-based shop Black Ink Tattoo. Emanuel has also been seen on the shows Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love and Hip Hop: New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOSU6_0gKDJ3Fr00
The show's Donna Lombardi said that ‘CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED’ and ‘CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE’ in connection with the clip
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5wds_0gKDJ3Fr00
The show's Donna Lombardi posted the clip, writing, 'I don't even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset'

Comments / 9

Patrick Steele
3d ago

it's truly sad there is no police involvement. that tells me.society must make justice happen against people like him

Reply
5
Erica Box
1d ago

Ceaser did nothing wrong. It sad when you live under a microscope and everyone has an opinion. I want to start by saying I’m a dog lover and have had or dealt with a dog for most of my life. One thing I know is that some dog will try there owner and you can’t show fear because it could be your life. As far as Donna, and Miss Kitty who I’ve seen just trying to come up no matter how they gets there? I would not trust anything they say. I’m not going to speak on his child or personal life because in time we will see if she regrets some of her decision.That also goes for Ceaser, because you can’t do wrong to others and expect to stay on top, however what GOD give you no other can take that away. So what they cancel the show. GOD must have something bigger in store for your life. We can’t get so big that we forget to that GOD for his blessing this could be how GOD needed to reach you.I’m praying for better days and there will be better days. GOD BLESS YOU

Reply
2
IDKAA1
3d ago

there's some privilege, the coward should be arrested.

Reply(5)
9
