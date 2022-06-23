Black Ink Crew fires Ceaser Emanuel in the wake of animal abuse clip ... as his lawyer says 'there is no police involvement' in situation

Ceaser Emanuel has been fired from the VH1 series Black Ink Crew in the wake of a clip in which he was allegedly seen abusing canines.

'We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York,' a spokesperson for the network told TMZ Thursday. 'Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.'

Insiders with the series said that while production is in the final stages, the situation will be addressed in the series.

Producers on the show were appalled by the clip, a source told the outlet.

In the clip, which was circulating online Wednesday, Emanuel was purportedly seen being physically abusive with canines.

The show's Donna Lombardi posted the clip, writing, 'I don't even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset.'

She added, 'I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink, as the monster you are.'

Lombardi said, ‘If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are.’

She added that ‘CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED’ and ‘CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE’ in connection with the clip.

Lombardi added: ‘EVERYONE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE! CANT CHANGE THIS NARRATIVE!’

Emanuel's attorney Walter Mosley told TMZ Thursday afternoon that 'there is no police involvement' in the case, as 'the video is old' and 'was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID' lockdown.

Emanuel had been featured on the series since its 2013 debut, as it chronicled business at his Harlem-based shop Black Ink Tattoo. Emanuel has also been seen on the shows Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love and Hip Hop: New York.

