Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Melbourne. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lake County in east central Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fruitland Park, or near Lake Griffin, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leesburg, Eustis, Tavares, Lady Lake and Mount Dora. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO