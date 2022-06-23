Mattie Frei, 87

Mattie Frei, a resident of Washington Township, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the age of 87. She was the wife of the late Charles Frei. Mother of Bill (Mary Beth) Bibb and Donald Bibb. Grandmother of Crystal, Sherry, Kagan, Serenity, Charles, and Sam. Sister of Gaston Barger, Robert Barger, Tracy Barger, Geneal Barger, the late Clyde Barger, the late Chester Barger, Rose Hubbard, Barbara Moore, Carolyn Barger, Claudia Stutz, and Lois Jeny Barger. Mattie was born on June 14, 1934, to Claudius and Essie Barger in Sizerock, Kentucky. She attended and graduated from Bethel Tate High School in 1952. After high school, she attended business school and then took up her career as a stenographer for the United States Government. She was an extremely hard worker and according to her family, could outwork most men. In addition to visiting with her family, Mattie enjoyed spending her time gardening. A visitation for Mattie was held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Bethel), on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 6:00 PM until the time of services at 8:00 PM.