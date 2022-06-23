ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local reactions to Supreme Court ruling on gun laws

By Sam Israel
Plattsburgh, NY — The Supreme Court has struck down a New York law that prevented people from carrying handguns in public spaces without showing a “proper cause,” paving the way for more people to carry concealed handguns in public spaces.

In Plattsburgh, the decision to overturn New York’s gun registration law was welcome news to some. “I think it’s great news for a lot of people who want to protect themselves,” said Andrew Maicus, sales manager for X-Plo Firearms.

Maicus says he agrees with background checks but believes people should have the right to carry in public spaces and pointed to the Second Amendment. “I agree with getting firearms legally,” he said. “I want to do everything I can for protect my friends and family. People are starving for self protection.”

The New York law dated back to 1913 and was designed to limit the amount of guns on the streets. It required those who wished to carry guns in public spaces to show “proper cause,” or having a special need different from ordinary citizens. Justices however, pointed to the history of the Second Amendment, which they say presumes the right to bear and carry arms.

New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik celebrated the decision saying, “Now, law-abiding gun owners in New York State and across the nation can again exercise their Constitutional right to concealed carry to protect themselves and their families.”

Maicus says that gun owners should be responsible by learning how to use a firearm properly. “Law enforcement won’t always be there for you, it’s up to you.”

New Yorkers will still need permits and background checks to purchase guns.

