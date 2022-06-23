7-year-old child rescued from Texas home allegedly being used for prostitution

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old child was rescued from a home reportedly being used for prostitution.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, on June 21, an undercover investigation was launched at a home in the 6100 block of Jadecrest Court following a slew of complaints of alleged prostitution. Authorities reportedly learned a female suspect in the residence, 38-year-old Rose Colton, was "soliciting men for sex and/or sex acts online at numerous online websites."

Herman said investigators went undercover as clients. Colton allegedly arranged to meet with them and provided information on a website, indicating what medications she was on for sexually transmitted disease prevention.

When undercover investigators arrived at the home, they reportedly met with the suspect, and she agreed to perform sex acts for $100. Herman said authorities found a 7-year-old child in the home along with Rose's husband, Richard Colton. Richard was allegedly armed with a handgun when undercover investigators arrived.

Authorities believe the child is the biological daughter of Rose but not Richard, KTRK-TV reports.

Herman told KTRK that after the child was interviewed, investigators concluded that they do not believe she was involved in the alleged prostitution.

According to Herman, Rose was arrested and charged with prostitution and child endangerment, and Richard was arrested and charged with child endangerment. The two were booked into the Harris County Jail.

The 7-year-old child was removed from the home and is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

After an initial court appearance, KTRK reports that Richard's bond was set at $15,000. Rose was reportedly scheduled to appear in court Thursday, June 23.