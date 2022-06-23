ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

7-year-old child rescued from Texas home allegedly being used for prostitution

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7a28_0gKDGdHv00

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old child was rescued from a home reportedly being used for prostitution.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, on June 21, an undercover investigation was launched at a home in the 6100 block of Jadecrest Court following a slew of complaints of alleged prostitution. Authorities reportedly learned a female suspect in the residence, 38-year-old Rose Colton, was "soliciting men for sex and/or sex acts online at numerous online websites."

Herman said investigators went undercover as clients. Colton allegedly arranged to meet with them and provided information on a website, indicating what medications she was on for sexually transmitted disease prevention.

When undercover investigators arrived at the home, they reportedly met with the suspect, and she agreed to perform sex acts for $100. Herman said authorities found a 7-year-old child in the home along with Rose's husband, Richard Colton. Richard was allegedly armed with a handgun when undercover investigators arrived.

Authorities believe the child is the biological daughter of Rose but not Richard, KTRK-TV reports.

Herman told KTRK that after the child was interviewed, investigators concluded that they do not believe she was involved in the alleged prostitution.

According to Herman, Rose was arrested and charged with prostitution and child endangerment, and Richard was arrested and charged with child endangerment. The two were booked into the Harris County Jail.

The 7-year-old child was removed from the home and is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

After an initial court appearance, KTRK reports that Richard's bond was set at $15,000. Rose was reportedly scheduled to appear in court Thursday, June 23.

Comments / 1

Related
Oxygen

Houston Man Wanted For Murder Of Missing Woman After Allegedly Looking Up How To Hide A Body

A Texas man is wanted for the murder of a missing woman after investigators say he purchased suspicious items and searched various ways to get rid of a body. Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, was charged Wednesday in connection with the murder of Felicia Johnson, 24, who disappeared after leaving a hotel in Houston on April 16, according to police. Detectives with the Houston Police Department say they believe Nwobodo killed Johnson soon after and disposed of her body “within the next few days.”
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Texan who rapped about robbing ATMs among 4 people arrested for allegedly robbing Nashville ATM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old Houston man who reportedly raps about stealing money was one of four people taken into custody for allegedly robbing an ATM. According to Nashville Police, on June 6, two of the four suspects robbed an ATM technician outside a Bank of America at 645 Thompson Lane. They reportedly told the technician "to not do anything stupid and hand over the money."
NASHVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy