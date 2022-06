How are things shaping up for Brian Kelly in Year 1 at LSU? One concern is the experience or lack thereof. The Tigers rank 82nd in returning production and return just 10 starters. There’s a three-way battle at quarterback between veteran Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, and youngster Garrett Nussmeier. The receiving talent should be there led by star Kayshon Boutte, but the offensive line is a question mark. Matt House has been appointed the new defensive coordinator and will look to revive a unit that ranked 71st in scoring defense.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO