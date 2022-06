Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. “I know many Vermonters like me are deeply disappointed following today’s decision by the Supreme Court, as this decision rolls back a federal right that women have had for decades. It’s Important to note, a woman’s right to choose is a principle we will uphold in Vermont, and we, in fact, have prepared for this unfortunate outcome.

