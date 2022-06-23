ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Operation Slow Down Results

Abilene, Texas
 5 days ago

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Police Department began increased traffic enforcement for a two-week period beginning on Tuesday, June 7, in “Operation Slow Down”.

For this period, officers conducted 456 stops, issued 394 citations, and made 5 arrests. This effort went towards helping to effect a positive change in driving habits and making the roads safer for all drivers.

In the first six months of 2022, Abilene has equaled the total number of fatal traffic crashes for all of 2021. From January 1, through June of this year, Abilene Police have responded to 14 fatal crashes that have resulted in 18 fatalities. The Police Department and TxDot teamed up to bring this traffic enforcement in hopes of curbing this trend.

Respectfully,

Rick Tomlin

Public Information Coordinator

