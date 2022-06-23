Zachari Dunes to Open as Southern California’s Only All-suite Oceanfront Resort this Fall
luxurytravelmagazine.com
5 days ago
Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort nestled between Malibu and Santa Barbara in Oxnard, California, will debut this fall following a multi-million-dollar renovation. The Spanish Hacienda-style resort will be reimagined as part of Curio Collection by Hilton, a global...
The epicentre of iconic landmarks and vibrant entertainment that California is famous for, Los Angeles is a mega-metropolis oozing culture, sunshine and Angelinos who know how to have a great time. Less than three hours driving from the Mexican border and the deserts of California, planning an itinerary to explore in and around Los Angeles is easy as there are so many choices.
For lovers of outdoor dining, the fantastic summer weather makes it a great time to indulge in one of these top-ranked seafood restaurants with outdoor seating and sea views in Beach Cities, Los Angeles.
Ahead of National Dog Month in August, and National Dog Day on Friday, August 26th, La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood is offering new wag-your-tail worthy partnerships at the hotel. In case you aren’t familiar, La Peer has always been a pet friendly boutique hotel, where guests are encouraged to...
6.24.22: Dozens of people on Santa Monica beach reported seeing a mysterious streak in the sky over Santa Monica Bay on Thursday night. The unidentified aerial phenomenon seemed to hover in the sky, then reverse direction and disappear to the West. Los Angeles is no stranger to UFO sightings. On...
Though cannabis consumption for adults is legal in California, it can still be somewhat challenging to find a public business where imbibing is allowed. At the moment, only West Hollywood and Palm Springs offer businesses with proper state permitting for cannabis consumption — and now Ventura County (and specifically Ojai) could be close behind.
WESTCHESTER, Calif. — Wiping down tables and saying hi to his staff, Melody Bar and Grill owner Christian Warren gets ready for another day of customers. “My mom has often reminded me of this story about when I was just a little kid, and I told her that someday, I was going to own my restaurant,” Warren said.
When you are in college, you are young and adventurous, so traveling is one of those vital things you need in life. It is more than just a chance to see cool places and have fun. It is also a way to develop your personality, build character, acquire skills, and get plenty of other benefits. Thus, traveling is a MUST for students. The only question is where to go and, in this article, we are going to tell you about one exciting destination in Southern California!
Former home of Johnny Cash hits market The former custom-built home of legendary singer Johnny Cash and his first wife hit the Ventura County, California, market for nearly $1.8 million in late June 2022. (Mark Corcoran/Douglas Elliman Realty)
If you're looking for an interesting weekend getaway in Southern California, there are plenty of options. Whether you want to explore the desert landscape or experience the vibrant nightlife of Los Angeles, there's something for everyone. Here are just a few ideas to get you started:. Wine Tour in Temecula...
The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — The former custom-built home of legendary singer Johnny Cash and his first wife, Vivian, recently hit the Ventura County, California, market for nearly $1.8 million. The listing is held by Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders of New York-based Douglas Elliman. Cash had the ranch-style home...
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While Los Angeles has enough weekend activities to last a...
L.A. has no shortage of Independence Day festivities, but this year sees the return of many favorite 4th of July fireworks shows after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. We’ve rounded up the best places to see fireworks this 4th of July weekend, in the heart of the city and along our beautiful coast.
Santa Clarita residents are invited to share their concerns this Thursday about the new proposed Village at Wiley Canyon development at the site of the former Smiser Mule Ranch in Newhall. The community meeting is scheduled for Thursday June 30 at the Carl Boyer Room of City hall to discuss...
A Brooks graduate, a veteran, and an F.B.I. employee walk into a daily newspaper and don’t leave for 51 years. Their name is Rafael Maldonado and that’s no joke. A self-described military brat, Rafael bounced around from his birthplace of Santurce, Puerto Rico, to Key West to Jacksonville to Pensacola and back to Puerto Rico, depending on which naval base his father was stationed. He caught the camera bug in junior high and at 14, he got an Ansco film-developing kit from the owner of the dime store where he worked. A bathroom at his home soon became a darkroom where he developed rolls of film from the family Brownie camera. But it was a Nikorex 35mm that his mom purchased with the family credit card that sealed the deal.
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
A bystander caught the moment 11 thugs smashed their way into a Los Angeles-area jewelry store and made off with handfuls of loot. According to a statement from the Manhattan Beach Police Department, the robbery took place around 7:00 pm at Pasha Fine Jewelry on Manhattan Beach Boulevard in wealthy, laid back beach community on the outskirts of Los Angeles.
On June 26, over 200 cars are expected to parade through the San Fernando Valley to celebrate Pride. The San Fernando Valley LGBTQ Center started the event three-years ago. The event begins at Van Nuys City Hall and ends at the Facey Medical Building parking lot in Mission Hills.
Comments / 3