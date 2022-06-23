ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

SCOTUS upholds right to bear arms in TN supported case

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1VVV_0gKDFGDX00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– The United States Supreme Court ruled Thursday in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen that New York’s requirement to obtain a concealed-carry license violates the Constitution.

The case concerned a law that forces concealed carry applicants to show a special need for the license beyond self-defense.

The Court stated that the requirement violates the Constitution “by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms in public.”

Tennessee was one of 25 states in an amicus brief supporting the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, according to the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.

The brief discussed recent evidence showing that states with objective, shall-carry permits do not have higher crime rates than states with special-need requirements.

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III expressed his support for Thursday’s ruling, stating:

“I commend the U.S. Supreme Court for recognizing the Constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not a ‘second class’ right. Law abiding Tennesseans can be assured they have a right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside their homes.”

The ruling comes after recent mass shootings including a deadly shooting that left 10 people dead at Top’s supermarket in Buffalo , New York, and a shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde , Texas that killed 19 students and 2 teachers.

In the decision, the Court said, “We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need. That is not how the First Amendment works went it comes to unpopular speech or the free exercise of religion. ..And it is not how the Second Amendment works when it comes to public carry for self-defense.”

Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Mississippi AG certifies state’s abortion trigger law

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, June 27, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) published the required certification to Mississippi’s Administrative Bulletin for what is known as the state’s trigger law. “Mississippi’s laws to promote life are solid and thanks to the Court’s clear and strong opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, they can now […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tennessee Lookout

With Tennessee abortion ban imminent, out-of-state travel could be next battleground

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision ending the Constitutional right to abortion in the United States set into motion an immediate chain reaction in Tennessee on Friday with one now-inevitable outcome: A near-total ban on abortions within state borders in a matter of weeks, or even days. Abortion providers and advocates warn of an impending “public […] The post With Tennessee abortion ban imminent, out-of-state travel could be next battleground appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

How SCOTUS’ abortion ruling impacts the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the decision is expected to have an immediate impact in the Mid-South where states have trigger laws in effect. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe V. Wade, ending 50 years of federal abortion rights. As protests break out nationwide, leaders […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
wkyufm.org

Nashville’s DA has said he won’t prosecute abortion providers, but that might not make a difference in Tennessee

Tennesseans could have a little more than 30 days before the state’s trigger law on abortion takes effect. State Attorney General Herbert Slatery began the process of outlawing abortions in the state Friday, but the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving plaintiffs in a suit against a 6-week ban on abortions until Monday to make an appeal.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer believes this may be the tip of the iceberg of legal action to come in Roe v. Wade ruling

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One local constitutional law attorney in Georgia believes this may be the beginning when it comes to lawsuits and court decisions regarding abortion. Channel 2′s Gwinnet County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, went to Gwinnett County and spoke with the attorney who says he doesn’t see things changing for the next couple of decades at least.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Second Amendment#Constitutional Right#Scotus#Tn#The U S Supreme Court#Tennesseans
CBS 46

Georgia State law professor talks about Supreme Court decision

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In a concurring opinion released today, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the Supreme Court, should “reconsider” its past rulings allowing for access to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages. What’s next? That’s what everyone wants to know. Prof. Anthony Kreis from Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WREG

Mississippi leaders react to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. The opinion comes […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDEF

What Does Tennessee’s Trigger Law Do?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — With Roe vs Wade overturned, the “Human Life Protection Act” has been triggered in Tennessee, outlawing most abortions. The law prevents abortion at any point between fertilization and birth, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The only exception is for situations in which...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Mid-South leaders react to Roe v. Wade decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by a vote of 6-3, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi Democratic and Republican lawmakers have all responded to the development. Mississippi has led the nation to overcome one of the greatest injustices in the history of our country. Our state’s historic case before […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

WREG

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy