ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Title IX marks 50 years of sports equality

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gwpV_0gKDFBnu00

Fifty years ago today, Title IX was signed into law by President Richard Nixon. Title IX contains only 37 words “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance” — but those 37 words have had a major impact on the sports world.

The opportunities for women to compete in sports before Title IX were extremely limited. The NCAA offered no scholarships for women and hosted no championships in women’s sports. In 1972, only 30,000 women competed in college sports, compared to 170,000 men.

Representative Patsy T. Mink (D, HI) was determined to change that. Mink , the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, was the primary sponsor of Title IX, which she wrote in response to adversity she faced during her own education. Other politicians and activists who championed Title IX included Rep. Edith Green (D, OR), who oversaw hearings on the legislation, Dr. Bernice Sandler, who documented and spoke out against gender-based discrimination, and tennis legend Billie Jean King, who testified before Congress on behalf of Title IX in 1972.

“We had no idea how bad the situation really was — we didn’t even use the word sex discrimination back then — and we certainly had no sense of the revolution we were about to start.”— Dr. Bernice Sandler, known as the “Godmother of Title IX” for her work drafting the legislation and fighting for women’s rights in education.

While the word “sports” isn’t included in the wording for Title IX, women’s sports have benefited from Title IX in so many ways. High school and college programs must now provide equal treatment and opportunities in women’s and men’s sports, including training, money and equipment.

One inequality Title IX helped to change was the difference in scholarships for men’s and women’s sports. Basketball player Ann Meyers became the first woman to receive a four-year athletic scholarship at UCLA in 1974. She went on to break even more barriers in the sport; she posted the first quadruple-double  in NCAA Division I history in 1978, then became the first woman to sign an NBA contract in 1979.

The NCAA established Division I women’s national championships in January 1981 — the first championships in cross country, field hockey, volleyball, swimming, basketball, golf, gymnastics, tennis and softball were crowned that year. FIFA staged the first-ever women’s World Cup in 1991, over 60 years after the first men’s Cup. The USWNT won the inaugural trophy, competing with a squad composed of NCAA stars.

Today, 2.6 million girls participate in high school sports, compared to just 295,000 in 1972.

Women’s basketball accounts for 15.7% of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, putting them in third place behind football and men’s basketball. Women’s sports take the next three spots, with volleyball, softball and swimming and diving athletes making serious cash.

Nearly half of female C-suite executives competed in college sports and 94% played sports growing up.

In 2018, 10,586 women’s teams competed at the NCAA level across Divisions I, II and III, an all-time high.

An all-time attendance record was set at the most recent women’s March Madness tournament when 216,890 people attended first- and second-round games.

Title IX was renamed the Patsy Takemoto Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act in 2002, following the death of its coauthor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa grain accident results in death

UPDATE: Wednesday, June 22, 2:53 p.m. — At 1:15 p.m., search and rescue personnel located the missing person dead amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo, in Yarmouth, Iowa (24 miles northwest of Burlington). “On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

American Melody docks in Davenport for first visit of 2022

American Melody, American Cruise Lines’ passenger vessel, will dock along Davenport’s riverfront on Sunday, June 26 for its first visit of 2022. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will welcome guests to River Heritage Park with a ribbon cutting. Passengers will be able to enjoy live music and explore the downtown area. Docking is expected at around […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Arrest made Saturday after shooting investigation

A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Burlington, Iowa, according to a news release. On Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police conducted a search warrant on an apartment after receiving a tip that Terence Jay Gordan was there. Gordon was wanted on four warrants: going armed with intent, assault causing serious injury, […]
Local 4 WHBF

CO woman convicted of federal meth conspiracy charges in Rock Island

A Colorado Springs, CO woman has been convicted of methamphetamine charges by a federal jury in Rock Island. Monica Renee Wright, 38, was found guilty on June 16 of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine and at least 500 grams of a mixture and substance […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernice Sandler
Person
Edith Green
Person
Ann Meyers
Person
Richard Nixon
Local 4 WHBF

Memorial fund to benefit family of grain elevator victim

A memorial fund has been established for the family of the employee killed in the Yarmouth (IA) elevator collapse on June 21. Rickey Kammerer was an employee at Agri-Way Grain Elevators and he and another staff member were in the immediate area when a grain silo collapsed. The silo caused structural damage to adjacent silos, […]
Local 4 WHBF

Floating Classroom lets area kids learn on the river

Even though most people in the Quad Cities live only a few miles from a river, many have never been out on the water or spent time near it. As water-quality oriented groups, Partners of Scott County Watershed and Living Lands and Waters both work to improve the current conditions of the waterways in our […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Eastern Iowa man wins $100,000 lottery prize

An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while on a road trip with his dad and won a $100,000 lottery prize. “I thought it was a joke,” Rryan Claussen said. “I didn’t think I could win that.” Claussen won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. While traveling back home […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Sex Discrimination#Gymnastics#Congress
Local 4 WHBF

Randall wins Sprint Invaders at Davenport

Chase Randall had the field chasing him when the Sprint Invaders came to Davenport Speedway Friday night. Randall won his heat race, the shake-up dash, and led 24 of the 25 laps in the feature race. Randall, a Texas native who is racing in Iowa this Summer, started the A-main on the outside of row […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested with 10,000 fentanyl pills, revolver

The Kewanee Police Department assisted federal law enforcement agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as they conducted a narcotics investigation on June 14. Juan Montemayor, age 30 of Kewanee, was arrested for delivering approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. A loaded .357 Magnum revolver was also seized from the […]
KEWANEE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

DAV hosting virtual veteran job fair Tuesday

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® are co-hosting the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair on June 28 from 12 – 4 p.m. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. More than 20 employers who are actively seeking the unique talents of America’s […]
MILITARY
Local 4 WHBF

Eagle Nature Foundation to host river tour fundraiser

Enjoy an entire day exploring the wonders of the Mississippi River with the Eagle Nature Foundation on August 27. The trip includes a visit to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque and a boat ride on the Mississippi River on the American Lady Tour Boat to see bald eagles and other wildlife. […]
DUBUQUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Clinton County Solid Waste Agency announces holiday closing

The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency has announced that its facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day. CCASWA will reopen for normal hours on Tuesday, July 5th. Business hours are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Public dropoff hours are Monday-Thursday from 7:30 […]
Local 4 WHBF

Waste Commission facilities closed on July 4

The Waste Commission of Scott County has announced their facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, July 5. Regular hours are Mondays 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Waste Commission of Scott County facilities affected by the closing include […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

St. Ambrose Master of Public Health program earns full accreditation

The Master of Public Health program at St. Ambrose University has attained full accreditation by the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to authorize schools of public health and public health programs. The full accreditation will extend through July 1, 2027, with the initial […]
COLLEGES
Local 4 WHBF

Illinois State Police K9 receives body armor

Illinois State Police (ISP) K9 Odin will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.  K9 Odin’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg and will be embroidered with the phrase, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”  The vest is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local fire chief awarded Chief Fire Officer designation

Silvis Fire Chief John Winters has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) met on April 5 to confer the designation. Chief Winters becomes one of only 1,659 CFOs worldwide. The Designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who […]
SILVIS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Traffic stop leads to multiple charges for Des Moines resident

A Des Moines resident has been arrested on multiple charges after Jo Daviess County deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration on US Route 20 at Barge Terminal Road. Deputies made contact with the driver, Deaundra Alexander, on June 14 at approximately 9:30 a.m. and observed open alcohol in plain view. […]
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
923
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy