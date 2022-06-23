New unique creatures in Ark: Survival Evolved have recently launched as part of a brand new expansion map called Fjordur. This map is free for all systems and players, including those playing on Mac and Linux. There are three realms in Fjordur, all of them based on Norse mythology. Players can access these realms via portals in different areas. One portal takes players to Asgard, one to Jotunhiem, and the other to Vanaheim. Inside each of these areas are various landscapes, resources, and other structures to explore. In addition to the realms, there are four main islands where players will do most of their exploring. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of these islands is the brand new unique creatures that players can encounter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO