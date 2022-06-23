ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

The Top 25 Grossing Movies Of All Time

Who doesn't love a summer blockbuster movie? There's nothing more satisfying than escaping the summer head and heading to an air conditioned movie theater to escape reality for a couple hours--or heading to a heated theater during the winter. But which movies over the years have brought in the most money at the box office?
Gamespot

Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur Map - All Unique Creature Locations

New unique creatures in Ark: Survival Evolved have recently launched as part of a brand new expansion map called Fjordur. This map is free for all systems and players, including those playing on Mac and Linux. There are three realms in Fjordur, all of them based on Norse mythology. Players can access these realms via portals in different areas. One portal takes players to Asgard, one to Jotunhiem, and the other to Vanaheim. Inside each of these areas are various landscapes, resources, and other structures to explore. In addition to the realms, there are four main islands where players will do most of their exploring. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of these islands is the brand new unique creatures that players can encounter.
Gamespot

Fallout: London Trailer Reveals 2023 Release Date And Scorched Landmarks

Fallout: London has narrowed its release window down to 2023, with the announcement coming in a new trailer that showed off more of the mod and its British post-apocalypse. A Fallout 4 mod, Fallout: London is an ambitious fan project that its development team says allows for non-US cultures to be explored and to see what impact the Resource Wars had on Britain and its class-structured society.
Gamespot

CoD: Vanguard Zombies Shi No Numa Side Easter Egg Guide

The swampland of Shi No Numa has returned to Call of Duty Zombies with Vanguard's Season 4 update. Treyarch's enhanced version of Shi No Numa introduces a brand-new main storyline quest, and the map also returns with both old and new side Easter eggs to uncover. Here we walk you through completing Shi No Numa's side Easter eggs.
Gamespot

Hideo Kojima Canned A Dark Superhero Project That Was Too Similar To The Boys

Hideo Kojima has revealed that he was working on a project that he described as an "anti-hero" story that was similar in tone to The Boys. After he discovered the similarities between his project and the Amazon TV series, Kojima shelved his project and his plans to have Mads Mikkelsen star in it.
Gamespot

The Boys: Eric Kripke Explains Herogasm's Wildest Moments

We learn more about the latest episode for the Boys Season 3, "Herogasm". Eric Kripke the executive producer explains how the wildest moments from the series' latest episode came to be including MM's (Laz Alonso) throwing rope surprise, filming all of those naked people in a pandemic, and more.
Gamespot

In this day and age, there are few things more important than books. Both Stephen King and HP Lovecraft have written several books, some better known than others.
Gamespot

Marvel Previews #10

Each issue of Marvel Previews is a comic book-sized, 120-page, full-color guide and preview to all of Marvel's upcoming releases - it's your #1 source for advanced information on Marvel Comics! These July issue features items scheduled to ship in September 2022 and beyond.
