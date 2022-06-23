Tussey Mountain’s WingFest returns for summer 2022

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The competition to find the best chicken wings in Happy Valley is once again drawing hungry crowds to Tussey Mountain. The annual WingFest returns on Thursday, June 23.

Every Thursday this summer, three restaurants each week go head-to-head presenting their unique wing sauces.

“A lot of the wing competitors, they might not even have wings on their menu, but they have fun doing it,” Tussey Mountain Operations Manager Aaron Weyman said. “They’ll bring out different sauces that you’re not going to get at established restaurants.”

WingFest goes beyond wings, too. The opening night features bites from Brazilian Munchies, Carl’s Crazy Corn, Packer’s Concessions, Doan’s Bones BBQ, and Rosie’s Pierogies.

“You can run around all over town and spend your gas going to so many different restaurants… but we bring that all here,” said Weyman.

Throughout the night, local and national bands jam on the mainstage.

Thursday, June 23 : Bonfire, A Tribute to AC/DC

: Bonfire, A Tribute to AC/DC Thursday, June 30 : Katz 22

: Katz 22 Thursday, July 7 : Red Not Chili Peppers

: Red Not Chili Peppers Thursday, July 14 : Completely Unchained

: Completely Unchained Thursday, July 21 : Pure Cane Sugar

: Pure Cane Sugar Thursday, July 28 : My Hero Zero

: My Hero Zero Thursday, August 4 : Velveeta

“We think the music is a big draw,” Weyman said. “[We’re] one of the only places in the area where you can see some live music outdoors and we’ve just got a great location and awesome view of Happy Valley.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages seven through 16. Children under six are free.

Once inside, food and drink tickets are $1 each and can be used during any WingFest.

“We feel good about giving the people in our community and the outside communities a place to gather outside and have some entertainment that we think is pretty affordable and really a good value,” Weyman said.

