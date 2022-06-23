These are the best bands to come out of Sacramento, Bee readers say. Do you agree?

Sacramento has its perks and one of them is its music scene.

To settle a local band debate, we asked Bee readers to vote their favorite band created in Sacramento. We gave options dating back to the 1970s and polls were open for a week. One thing was made clear: These Sacramentans have a soft spot for rock and roll.

Remember: This poll is for fun, it’s not scientific.

With more than 400 responses, here are Bee readers’ favorite Sacramento bands, in order of most votes received:

Cake

Trumpet player Vince DiFiore, left, plays as vocalist John McCrea, right, sings vocals with the Sacramento band Cake during a benefit concert for the Andrew Janz campaign at the Crest Theater in downtown Fresno on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

American rock band Cake was formed by John McCrea, Vince DiFiore, Xan McCurdy, Daniel McCallum and Todd Roper. With a sold out tour and stops in Troutdale, Oregon, Seattle, Washington and Canada on the horizon — the band was an “antagonistic answer to grunge.” The band was created in the 1990s.

It gained 135 votes or 31%.

Tesla

Tesla, rock band from Sacramento. Paul Kitagaki Jr. / pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Rock band Tesla was formed by Frank Hannon, Brian Wheat, Jeff Keith, Dave Rude and Troy Luccketta. The band’s name was created during the recording of their first album, 1986’s “Mechanical Romance,” according to the group’s website. Songs then after were inspired by electric engineer Nikola Tesla.

It gained 81 votes or 19%.

Deftones

The Deftones front man Chino Moreno takes the stage as the Sacramento natives rock Arco Arena Wednesday, March 29, 2006 at the Sacramento stop of the Taste of Chaos tour. Carl Costas/Sacramento Bee file

With more than four million followers on Facebook, Instagram and twitter combined, alternative metal band Deftones was formed in the 1980s. It gained 66 votes or 15%.

The Cramps

American punk band The Cramps, the oldest band to make the top list, was formed in the 1970s and disbanded in the mid-2000s . Constant band members included husband and wife Lux Interior and Poison Ivy.

It gained 26 votes or 6%.

Oleander

Bassist Doug Eldridge of the band Oleander rehearsing for an upcoming show at The Boardwalk in Orangevale in 2010. The Boardwalk, one of the Sacramento areaâs most prominent rock music venues for the past three decades, has closed permanently. Manny Crisostomo/Sacramento Bee file

Oleander is a post-grunge band with several studio albums. Its name was inspired by the poisonous plant Oleander found in Northern California.

It gained 23 votes or 5%.

Steel Breeze

Hard rock band Steel Breeze is known for its songs “ You Don’t Want Me Anymore” and “Dreamin’ Is Easy” from its debut album. Still active today, the band plays at parties, nightclubs, bars and events around Northern California and Nevada.

It gained 13 votes or 3%.

OTHER FAVORITES

