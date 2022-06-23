ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

These are the best bands to come out of Sacramento, Bee readers say. Do you agree?

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Sacramento has its perks and one of them is its music scene.

To settle a local band debate, we asked Bee readers to vote their favorite band created in Sacramento. We gave options dating back to the 1970s and polls were open for a week. One thing was made clear: These Sacramentans have a soft spot for rock and roll.

Remember: This poll is for fun, it’s not scientific.

With more than 400 responses, here are Bee readers’ favorite Sacramento bands, in order of most votes received:

Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqPRH_0gKDDlSM00
Trumpet player Vince DiFiore, left, plays as vocalist John McCrea, right, sings vocals with the Sacramento band Cake during a benefit concert for the Andrew Janz campaign at the Crest Theater in downtown Fresno on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

American rock band Cake was formed by John McCrea, Vince DiFiore, Xan McCurdy, Daniel McCallum and Todd Roper. With a sold out tour and stops in Troutdale, Oregon, Seattle, Washington and Canada on the horizon — the band was an “antagonistic answer to grunge.” The band was created in the 1990s.

It gained 135 votes or 31%.

Tesla

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BXMF_0gKDDlSM00
Tesla, rock band from Sacramento. Paul Kitagaki Jr. / pkitagaki@sacbee.com


Rock band Tesla was formed by Frank Hannon, Brian Wheat, Jeff Keith, Dave Rude and Troy Luccketta. The band’s name was created during the recording of their first album, 1986’s “Mechanical Romance,” according to the group’s website. Songs then after were inspired by electric engineer Nikola Tesla.

It gained 81 votes or 19%.

Deftones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNBzq_0gKDDlSM00
The Deftones front man Chino Moreno takes the stage as the Sacramento natives rock Arco Arena Wednesday, March 29, 2006 at the Sacramento stop of the Taste of Chaos tour. Carl Costas/Sacramento Bee file


With more than four million followers on Facebook, Instagram and twitter combined, alternative metal band Deftones was formed in the 1980s. It gained 66 votes or 15%.

The Cramps

American punk band The Cramps, the oldest band to make the top list, was formed in the 1970s and disbanded in the mid-2000s . Constant band members included husband and wife Lux Interior and Poison Ivy.

It gained 26 votes or 6%.

Oleander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLXBN_0gKDDlSM00
Bassist Doug Eldridge of the band Oleander rehearsing for an upcoming show at The Boardwalk in Orangevale in 2010. The Boardwalk, one of the Sacramento areaâs most prominent rock music venues for the past three decades, has closed permanently. Manny Crisostomo/Sacramento Bee file

Oleander is a post-grunge band with several studio albums. Its name was inspired by the poisonous plant Oleander found in Northern California.

It gained 23 votes or 5%.

Steel Breeze

Hard rock band Steel Breeze is known for its songs “ You Don’t Want Me Anymore” and “Dreamin’ Is Easy” from its debut album. Still active today, the band plays at parties, nightclubs, bars and events around Northern California and Nevada.

It gained 13 votes or 3%.

OTHER FAVORITES

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

$8,500 worth of gas cards handed out to Sacramento families

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento nonprofit organization gave out hundreds of free gas cards to community members on Sunday to help with rising gas prices across California. More than 400 gas gift cards totaling $8,500 were given out, according to Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth. "We...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Things to do this weekend in the Sacramento area

From rib cook-offs to parades and soccer tournaments to salsa dancing, this weekend in the Sacramento region is jam-packed with activities for the whole family. Here's a running list of events happening across the region. Placer County Fair. The fun is underway in Placer County with the fair bringing rides,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Fresno, CA
KGET

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Winters, CA

Winters, California, is a small and charming enclave in the Western Sacramento Valley. Founded in 1875, it retains its rural community vibe and historic charm, with architecture reminiscent of its history. It is also the center of Sacramento’s agriculture, with abundant farms and wineries lining its vicinity. It’s a...
WINTERS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Hannon
Person
Chino Moreno
Person
Dave Rude
Eater

This ‘Landmark’ Northern California Restaurant Is Closing After 87 Years

Since the mid 1930s, there’s been a small cream-colored building in West Sacramento where hungry passersby could find homemade food served by the Palamidessi family. But by the end of the year that legacy will come to an end. According to a post on the Club Pheasant restaurant website, the Palamidessi family plans to close their longstanding restaurant in the coming months. “The last few years have been tough for many people and businesses,” the post reads in part. “Through it all, Club Pheasant has been supported day after day by an outpouring of community love, support and understanding.”
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Band#Nightclub#Punk Band#Brass Band#Music#Sacramentans#Cake Trumpet#The Crest Theater#Craig#American
FOX40

Several unrelated shootings occurred in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

13K+
Followers
747
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy