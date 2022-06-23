LIVE UPDATES: Tracking monsoon storms across the state

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox10phoenix.com
'Life-threatening' monsoon flooding in Flagstaff; Phoenix area expecting rain, wind
Nearly 5,000 homes lost power due to interference with a major power line in Flagstaff but service has been restored, according to the APS outage map. In Phoenix, we got rain, high winds and thunder.
KTAR.com
Flash flood warning issued in Maricopa County amid monsoon storms
PHOENIX — A flash flood warning was issued for Maricopa County on Sunday until 8:35 p.m. due to expected rain and wind in the area. According to the National Weather Service Phoenix, the storm is not expected to carry over into Monday but could create hazards to end the weekend.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Rainwater leaks into Phoenix Sky Harbor, weather causes multiple house fires
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon storms made their way into the Valley on Sunday evening and created problems for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Multiple tree fires believed to be caused by lightning were reported in neighborhoods in south Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews put out at least three house fires that were caused by lightning. Two were in south Phoenix and another was in north Phoenix. In Arcadia, down power lines caused multiple fires near 45th Street and Camelback Road. The power briefly went out at an assisted living facility. No injuries have been reported. At Phoenix Sky Harbor, rainwater leaked into the area of Gate E-5 at Terminal 3. Officials say crews are assessing the damage and working on a fix to prevent it from happening again.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-06-26 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 358 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Apache Junction, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 192 and 202. AZ Route 202 near mile marker 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AZFamily
Gusty winds, storms in the north may bring storms to the Phoenix Metro area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A hot and humid evening is on tap for the Phoenix Metro for your Saturday. We have some storms to the north that are sending outflows our way. This could lead to gusty winds in the foothills and in the north Valley. If these two cold...
kjzz.org
Rain expected in Phoenix next week
The current monsoon pattern is expected to bring more rain to Arizona. Tony Merriman of the National Weather Service in Phoenix said thunderstorms will likely brew each day into the middle of next week. “As far as rainfall amounts are concerned, they’re gonna vary from a very little bit to...
KSLTV
Flood watch over popular Utah recreation areas Sunday
UTAH — A flood watch is in effect over central southern Utah, from noon through Sunday night, as thunderstorms create potentially deadly conditions. The flood watch includes many areas were Utahns and visitors to the state spend weekend recreation time including national parks, Lake Powell and state parks. The NWS Salt Lake office said the flash floods are most likely to develop in slot canyons, normally dry washes and areas near recent wildfire burn scars.
AZFamily
More storms in the forecast for Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice morning with temperatures in the mid 80′s, it’s a bit muggy and the moisture is fuel for thunderstorms. Sunday evening and overnight look like it will bring another chance to see some storms in the area. We have about a 40% shot to see storms develop Sunday evening. Some could even linger into Monday morning and impact commuters.
kjzz.org
Expect rain — and high temperatures — in Phoenix this week
Metro Phoenix residents should expect some rain — but also hot temperatures this week. Derrick Hodges, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days, especially early in the week. "So, we will see scattered storms pop up around...
AZFamily
Car gets stuck in central Phoenix sinkhole; causes closure of Missouri Avenue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An apparent water main break caused a sinkhole in central Phoenix early Monday morning. Arizona’s Family arrived at the scene after 12 a.m. where it appeared a blue car got stuck after a sinkhole opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, which is north of Camelback Road. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident. A City of Phoenix spokesperson says the street will be closed between 22nd Street and 24th Street throughout Monday.
KTAR.com
Rain, dust, wind pelt metro Phoenix during first major storm of monsoon season
PHOENIX — The first major storm of the monsoon season arrived Thursday in metro Phoenix, bringing with it rain, wind and dust. Some areas of north Phoenix received .39 inches of rain, while parts of Scottsdale got .16 inches and Mesa recorded .08 inches, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances ramping up this weekend
PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona bringing strong winds, blowing dust, lightning and rain!. Storms chances will continue each day as monsoon moisture continues to flow in. We're also tracking Tropical Storm Celia off the western coast of Mexico. While the storm is not headed...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman rescued after driving into sinkhole in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - A woman was not hurt when she drove into a sinkhole Sunday night in a Phoenix neighborhood. A water main break caused the sinkhole near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue. After driving into the sinkhole, the woman was rescued by neighbors. The westbound lanes of Missouri Avenue will...
12news.com
Can't beat this heat: June 26 was Phoenix's hottest day in history!
PHOENIX — Editor's note: the attached video is from a 2020 broadcast, given ages may not be accurate. Today's set to be hot, but it's not the hottest we've ever seen. In fact, today's date marks the hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix! Jun. 26, 1990 was one for the history books.
AZFamily
Thursday monsoon storm slams into the Valley 4pm coverage
While battling the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, a wildland firefighter lost his home and two dogs to an unrelated fire. Downtown Phoenix businesses feeling the pain from light rail construction. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Businesses in downtown Phoenix are feeling the negative impact of the light rail construction and...
Javelinas early this morning in Peoria/ Sun City
I think Javelinas are pretty awesome. Not into them getting into my trash, but I still think they are cute. I mean come on, furry little piggies, how can you not smile. (U/Deshackled)
ABC 15 News
Car falls into sinkhole near 20th Street and Camelback Road
PHOENIX — Crews are working to repair a Phoenix roadway after a car fell into a water-filled sinkhole Sunday night. The incident occurred near 20th Street and Missouri Avenue, which is located north of Camelback Road. Video from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sinkhole in front...
AZFamily
Viewer videos show monsoon brought rain, hail, dust to Arizona
Scattered showers moved in from the south, with central Phoenix getting up to a quarter of an inch of rain. People in northern Arizona are worried about burn scars from recent wildfires and are doing a few things to protect their homes. Experts urge Phoenix-area homeowners to trim trees before...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix monsoon weather brings dust, rain, lightning: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Parts of Arizona saw another round of monsoon weather on June 23, with dust storm warnings in effect across the Phoenix metropolitan area. The remnants of Thursday's storms continued to bring rain to the Valley Friday morning, with chances for wet weather to persist throughout the rest of the week.
12news.com
2 dead after blown tire triggers Beeline Highway crash
PHOENIX — Two people died Sunday afternoon after severe weather contributed to a crash along the Beeline Highway northeast of Phoenix. A family was driving along just south of the Highway 188 interchange when a tire blew out around 5:30 p.m., according to DPS. Troopers say the road was...
