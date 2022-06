CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont have returned to in-person learning for the first time in two years. Throughout June and July, more than 500 students from all corners of Vermont will meet on state college campuses to take courses and workshops in disciplines they’re interested in. Interested students can apply to programs like technology, engineering, entrepreneurship, math and art, to name a few.

CASTLETON, VT ・ 2 HOURS AGO