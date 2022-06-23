ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Announces Alexa Can Mimic the Voice of Deceased Relatives

By Matt Kim
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn news that is certainly set to raise some eyebrows, Amazon announced an experimental feature for its voice assistant, Alexa, that will let it imitate the voices of dead relatives. At Amazon’s annual MARS conference, the company showed off a demo in which Alexa reads a bedtime story to...

