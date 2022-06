HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures start to come up a little today, but for the most part, it’ll be another nice late June day. A few clouds around early will give way to mostly sunny skies. Winds will increase out of the south up to 10 to 20 mph. That will help boost high temperatures into the 80s with the warmest upper 80s in the northwest. Winds will lighten up a little tonight and skies will be mostly clear as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. South southwest winds will pick back up again on Tuesday under mainly sunny skies. The heat starts to crank up a bit more with highs from the upper 80s southeast to the mid 90s west. It’ll remain a bit breezy and mostly clear Tuesday night with lows mostly in the 60s.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO