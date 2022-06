A rockslide early Thursday closed the cruise ship dock in Skagway, prompting one vessel to skip that port altogether. Part of the dock was damaged during the slide just before 6:30 a.m., according to Jacqui Taylor, a spokeswoman for dock owners White Pass & Yukon Route Railway. No one was injured as the slide sent rock, dirt and vegetation tumbling from a mountainside above the dock.

SKAGWAY, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO