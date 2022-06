On the hottest day of the year, things got even hotter on the shores of Lake Washington. It was supposed to be the biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory. Jordan Whitney had every intention of kicking the tires one more time in Seattle and then going back to Oxnard, California to marinate on his final two college choices: Washington and Arizona. But less than 48 hours after his arrival, all doubt about the destination was removed.

