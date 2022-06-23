Four injured in Union County accident

(Union Co.) Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Union County Thursday afternoon.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 1:55 p.m. on Cherry Street Road. According to the report, 23-year-old Kolton Phelps, of Creston, was driving a 2012 Caterpillar Maintainer, owned by Union County Secondary Roads, southbound on N. Cherry Street Road. 68-year-old James Teague, of Lenox, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu also southbound, approaching the Maintainer. Teague swerved to miss colliding with the Maintainer, but struck the drag hook bracket and sidewall of the left rear tire and lost control. The Malibu went across to the northbound ditch and struck a field drive, going airborne, before coming to rest on its wheels.

James Teague was transported to the Greater Regional Medical Center by ambulance and then airlifted to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries. Three other occupants of the Malibu were transported to the Greater Regional Medical Center by ambulance including 44-year-old Julie Teague, 66-year-old Victoria Teague, and a four-year-old female, all of Lenox.