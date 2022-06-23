ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Mariposa County Vegetation Fire Grows To 20 Acres

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Mariposa County, CA – Ground crews remain on the scene of a vegetation fire in Mariposa County that broke out this morning near Lake McClure and was called contained by CAL Fire at this hour. CAL Fire has named it the Bear Fire. The...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
mendocinobeacon.com

Huge reservoir near Bay Area could be expanded to store more water

Motorists zooming along Highway 152 through Pacheco Pass between Gilroy and Los Banos notice an unusual site amid the parched, oak-studded hills: A vast inland sea. The shimmering body of water, San Luis Reservoir, is 7 miles long and a key part of California’s modern water supply created when President John F. Kennedy pushed a dynamite plunger there in 1962 to kick off its construction. Today water from the massive lake irrigates farmland across the Central Valley and also provides drinking water for Silicon Valley, including San Jose.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX26

Flooding closes one lane of Hwy. 41 south of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A berm gave way and a vineyard being irrigated caused water and mud to flow onto Hwy. 41 Monday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Adams Ave. south of Fresno. CHP closed one lane of the highway for a few hours until Caltrans can...
FRESNO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Some Permits Required In Stanislaus National Forest

Tuolumne County, CA – Heading to the Wilderness this weekend, you will need a permit for two Stanislaus National Forest districts. Those planning to recreate in the Summit and Calaveras Ranger districts will need to fill out a self-issuing permit at designated stations in those areas of the forest if they arrive after hours. They will also have to follow some Wilderness regulations, like maximum group sizes of no more than 15 people. As campfires are a major cause of wildfires, make sure to check fire restrictions in the forest. There are bans on where visitors can make their campsites in the forest. Regarding garbage, forest officials detailed, “Disposing of debris, garbage, or other waste is prohibited inside of the wilderness.” Adhere to this simple principle: pack it in, pack it out. This includes bits of foil in your fire ring, burned tin cans, broken glass, wipes, and cigarette butts. Leave it better than you found it.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

PG&E Line Clearing Work In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA – Two Tuolumne County communities along the Highway 108 corridor will be impacted by power line clearing for two days next week. PG&E has hired subcontractors to work on line clearance maintenance of brush and trees in the following areas:. June 27th: 25023 Jordan Way East,...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariposa County, CA
Government
County
Mariposa County, CA
Local
California Government
CBS Sacramento

Dispute At Knights Ferry Recreation Area Turns Violent, Vehicle Hits 4 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An argument turned violent Sunday evening at a northern California recreation area where a vehicle struck four people in a parking lot. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Knights Ferry Recreation Area, which is roughly 30 miles northeast of Modesto on the Stanislaus River. In a statement posted to Facebook, officials noted that reports that over 20 people were injured were false. According to investigators, two men and a small group of other people were arguing in the parking lot early in the evening. Following the dispute, the two men got into a vehicle and drove into four people. Witnesses said the passenger in the vehicle brandished a gun. Two of the victims were treated by medical personnel at the scene while the others refused treatment. The victims’ injuries were described as “non-threatening.” No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Early Morning Fire In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA – An early morning vegetation fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County was quickly contained by fire crews. The call came into CAL Fire dispatch at about 3:40 a.m. regarding a blaze in some grass along Twist Road near Algerine Road. Within 20 minutes, the flames were extinguished by firefighters at an estimated two acres in size.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Planned Restaurant, Hanger, and Business Space At PML Airport

Groveland, CA — There is a proposal to build a 9,180-square feet commercial building on property that connects to the Pine Mountain Lake Airport. The project that is proposed at 20970 Elderberry Way, by the property owners Jason and Krystall Johanson, will go before the Tuolumne County Airport Land Use Commission on July 7.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Strong Community Turnout For Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee

Tuolumne, CA — The downtown area was packed over the weekend during the 73rd annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee. It is a celebration of the town’s proud history and logging industry. The popular community event is now put on by the VFW Post 4748. It featured demonstrations, tug-of-war competitions, arm wrestling, a Saturday morning parade, children’s events, and many vendors.
TUOLUMNE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#The Bear Fire#The Mymotherlode Com
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outage In Tuolumne County

Update at 11:08 a.m.: PG&E reports all power has been restored to the more than 3,000 PG&E customers in Tuolumne County that have been without electricity since early this morning. The outage stretched from Lime Kiln Road in the Jamestown area to past Big Oak Flat Road east of Groveland and on both sides of Highway 120. The power went out for 3,071 customers shortly before 6 a.m.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Motorcycle Vs. Vehicle Crash In Jamestown

Update at 11:05 a.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in this motorcycle versus SUV crash in Jamestown, slowing traffic on Highway 49/108. That person was flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital. The CHP reports that the two vehicles collided on the highway at the Rawhide Road intersection. They added that the rider was lying in the roadway along with the wreckage, blocking part of the roadway when first responders arrived. Officers were directing traffic for more than an hour as traffic was backed up.
JAMESTOWN, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Sheriff K-9 Captures Fleeing Motorcyclist

MODESTO – A motorcyclist that led deputies on a pursuit was captured by a Stanislaus Sheriff K-9 early Sunday morning. At about 1:19am a deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist in the area of Hatch and Carpenter Roads. The motorcyclist failed to stop and fled north on Carpenter. Deputies pursued the motorcycle as it ran past stop signs into West Modesto.
MODE, IL
NBC Bay Area

Fire in Merced County May Affect Travel Between Santa Clara County, Central Valley

Cal Fire firefighters are battling what has become a 350-acre wildfire in just five hours in Merced County and local authorities said late Thursday evening it could affect travel along state Highway 152 in the Pacheco Pass, which connects Santa Clara County and the Monterey Bay area with Merced County and the Central Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
turlockcitynews.com

Vehicle Veers off Roadway and Strikes Power Pole with High Voltage Lines

At about 2:43 am Thursday morning, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries in the 0 block of Lander Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a black Honda coupe, which...
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Dutch Hollow Farms dedicating 2022 corn maze design to Laci Peterson

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto farm is dedicating their annual corn maze design to Laci Peterson. December of 2022 will mark 20 years since the Modesto woman and her unborn child were killed by Scott Peterson, Laci's husband. According to Dutch Hollow Farms, the dedication comes with permission and support from the family.
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Law Enforcement Activity In East Sonora

East Sonora, CA – There is plenty of activity at the Junction Shopping Center after an alarm at Umpqua Bank was tripped multiple times. The alert came into the Tuolumne Sheriff’s dispatch around 6:30 a.m. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that deputies cordoned off the Mono Way and Tuolumne Road entrances to the shopping center as they searched the area for any suspects. They then, over a loudspeaker, ordered anyone inside the bank to come out. When there was no answer, deputies entered the building.
SONORA, CA
FOX26

$1.85 gas prices had cars lined up for several blocks in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. — A ton of cars lined up for several blocks near Academy and 8th street in Sanger to fill up their gas tanks on Thursday. The stretched line curved into an alley from the nearest cross street just to make their way into a gas station with promotions, Gulf.
mymotherlode.com

Coane, Doris

Doris Reed Coane passed away Tuesday June 21, 2022 at her home in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
SONORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy