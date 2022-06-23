Mariposa County Vegetation Fire Grows To 20 Acres

Tuolumne County, CA – Heading to the Wilderness this weekend, you will need a permit for two Stanislaus National Forest districts. Those planning to recreate in the Summit and Calaveras Ranger districts will need to fill out a self-issuing permit at designated stations in those areas of the forest if they arrive after hours. They will also have to follow some Wilderness regulations, like maximum group sizes of no more than 15 people. As campfires are a major cause of wildfires, make sure to check fire restrictions in the forest. There are bans on where visitors can make their campsites in the forest. Regarding garbage, forest officials detailed, “Disposing of debris, garbage, or other waste is prohibited inside of the wilderness.” Adhere to this simple principle: pack it in, pack it out. This includes bits of foil in your fire ring, burned tin cans, broken glass, wipes, and cigarette butts. Leave it better than you found it.”

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO