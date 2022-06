As someone who has always lived in Michigan I’ve always had a hard time talking about what my favorite pizza is. I feel like once I moved to Kalamazoo that decision became even more difficult because it seemed a brand new world of homegrown pizza places was finally exposed to me. Bilbo's, Curly's and Pizza Katerina are just some of the awesome Southwest Michigan pizza companies that are locally owned. There are so many more the list would be overwhelming.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO