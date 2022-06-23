ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
85-year-old hits gas by mistake, killing child in Walmart parking lot, Florida cops say

By Tanasia Kenney
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A 12-year-old was killed and at least two others were injured in a crash at a Walmart in southwest Florida, authorities said.

The deadly incident occurred Wednesday, June 22, at the Walmart on Del Prado Boulevard South in Cape Coral, police said in a news release.

A driver, 85, was backing out of a parking space when he mistook the gas pedal for the brake, sending his Toyota Highlander careening into a group of pedestrians as they walked toward the store entrance, according to police.

Two people were thrown across the parking lot and the third, a young girl, was run over, police said.

Still reversing, the driver headed down another lane in the parking lot before colliding with a car bumper, police said. Both vehicles continued westward down the parking lane, eventually coming to a stop.

The driver of the second car left before officers arrived, the release said.

The child, identified as Sierra Rose Vazquez, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said. The two other victims suffered minor and non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The Toyota driver wasn’t hurt, police said. Police did not say whether he will face charges.

Cape Coral is less than 10 miles southwest of Fort Myers.

