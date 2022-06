KALAMAZOO, MI -- Free live jazz will be the soundtrack to a Kalamazoo event today that is also an opportunity for people to talk about the Stuart neighborhood plan. Residents are invited to join in the “Imagine Stuart” neighborhood planning process for Kalamazoo’s Stuart neighborhood from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at “Jazz on the Lawn,” a free outdoor concert at Woodward Elementary School, 606 Stuart Ave., the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.

