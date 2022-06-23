ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, KY

Winchester fire leaves several dogs homeless

By Dustin Massengill
foxlexington.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – A house fire in Clark County destroyed a home Thursday afternoon. The Winchester Fire Department...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 3

Robyn Smalley
3d ago

Don't judge based on the fact that there were numerous dogs in this home. This family rescues dogs. They are in excellent shape once she meets the needs of the animals. They're prior owners left them sick, starved, homeless, and to die. Luckily, all but a couple needed no intervention by the rescue family's vet. The others are being watched and cared for by the vet. The family has nothing left but are thankful ALL got out alive.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxlexington.com

Fire destroys Lexington Hope Center’s kitchen, looking to bounce back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday, the Hope Center on Versailles Road was preparing for their usual dinner service for the around 100 women they serve on a daily basis. That’s when disaster struck when the organization’s kitchen caught on fire, becoming completely destroyed. The damage...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Horse Mania sculptures vandalized in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington for the first time since 2010. Horse Mania is a special art project that fills the streets of downtown, but instead of enjoying the attraction some people are turning to vandalism. The artwork that is meant to inspire people, is being disrespected.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
County
Clark County, KY
City
Winchester, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Winchester, KY
Lifestyle
Winchester, KY
Government
WTVQ

Teen reported missing in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager has been reported missing out of Laurel County. According to the sheriff’s office, Maddison Schumaker was last seen Monday around 5 a.m. off Slate Lick Church Road, about two miles north of London. Deputies say the 13-year-old is about 5’6″ and...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Mercer Co. Fire Department gets new training aid

HARRODSBURG Ky. (FOX 56) — The Mercer County Fire Protection District now has a new resource at its disposal. It’s meant to make the training process more efficient. The T-Box training facility is the newest resource of the Mercer County Fire Protection District. With it, the department can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#House Fire#Fox
foxlexington.com

SWAT event at Bryan Station Inn, 1 found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was found dead in a Lexington motel Friday evening. The Lexington Police Department said a vehicle in the Bryan Station Inn parking lot matched one connected to a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio. Officials kept onlookers away from the area...
foxlexington.com

Lexington Parks and Recreation planting trees with the help of local businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — July marks National Parks & Recreation Month, and the City of Lexington’s Division of Parks & Recreation is ready to celebrate accordingly. Each Friday during the month, Lexington Parks & Recreation will collaborate with a local business to release a special food or drink item. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the item will fund planting trees around the city and in public parks.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wymt.com

KSP: One dead after crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Troopers responded to I-75 Northbound near the 72-mile marker just after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to officials, 32-year-old Matthew S. Sheridan and 26-year-old Faith A. Jenkins, both of Somerset, were traveling...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigate shots fired in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a possible shooting that sent a man to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police received a call in reference to shots fired at around 3:20 Sunday morning at the 400 block of Angliana. That’s located in downtown Lexington, off South Broadway.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTGS

Ohio man accused of murdering brother found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — An Ohio man accused of shooting and killing his brother is dead, according to authorities. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the Lexington Police Department in Kentucky, helped them locate 70-year-old Michael Mueller, of Deer Park. He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
LEXINGTON, KY
Ledger Independent

Clooney’s next act: Restoring historic AME church in Augusta

He was a news anchor, variety TV show star, AMC movie host, college professor, newspaper columnist, actor, activist and author. Now Nick Clooney has a new avocation: Restoring the historic African Methodist Episcopal Church founded by a former slave Sara Taylor a few blocks from his home in Augusta, Ky.
AUGUSTA, KY
wklw.com

Final plea in meth conspiracy

The final defendant in a federal methamphetamine conspiracy case has entered a guilty plea. According to reports, on June 17, 38 year-old Ned Davis of Paintsville, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Davon Blackford, 41, of Lexington and Megan Stacy, 28 Swamp Branch have also pleaded guily to the same charge. Between March 2021 and Dec. 3, Ned Davis developed a relationship with a methamphetamine supplier and obtained 500 grams or more of the drug and distributed throughout the Johnson Co area.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Family asking for help as Scott County woman remains missing

STEARNS, Ky. (WVLT) - A Scott County family asked for help in the search for their loved one who has been missing since Saturday, June 18. Darlene Chitwood was last seen at Big Blue Tires in Stearns, Kentucky. ”It’s been a nightmare,” said Chitwood’s daughter, Chelsey Daugherty.
STEARNS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy