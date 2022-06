SURFSIDE, Fla. – Friday evening, an intimate gathering on the beach, near the collapse site in Surfside was organized by Michael Noriega, whose grandmother died last year. Hilda Noriega, 92, was remembered as someone who lived with great passion. Several dozen prayed and released lanterns into the sky to honor her and the other 97 others who perished.

