COLUMBUS – Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured when they were shot during an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night on the Northeast Side. Investigators say it appears that Neal Smith, 24, was the victim of a holdup in the 2000 block of Argyle Drive at approximately 10:10 p.m. when he was shot, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police homicide unit said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO