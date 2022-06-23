Osceola Neighborhood Watch creates new park

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Osceola Mills Community Neighborhood Watch Group has been working on making the area a new park.

For the past five weeks, the group has been working on making the park a place for people to socialize.

“More than anything we just want to do whatever we can to bring the community together. Which is why we decided to do this park. Something the community can come have family cookouts and different things. We weren’t able to have a place to do that in Osceola.” member Jaime Ward said.

The group has even recruited adolescence to help with the park. Member Darlene Beveridge says it is key for the group to have kids help by keeping them out of trouble and allowing them to get community service hours.

“Kids running streets late at night and we’ve had people complain that kids are up at the minute mart at two in the morning.” Beveridge said.

On Saturday, June 25, the group is holding an event to raise money for some of the parks needs. There will be plenty of activities for both kids and adults. This includes a dunk tank, a corn hole tournament sponsored by Yuengling and much more.

