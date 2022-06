Westport Pools, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces. This is the fourth year in a row that Westport has been named to the list. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO