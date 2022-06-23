ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau-area woman facing homicide charges in 2021 overdose death

By Shereen Siewert
Lyndy Lucas, 40, of Weston. June 17, 2022: First degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

A Weston woman is facing reckless homicide charges in connection with the overdose death of a 41-year-old man whose body was discovered at a Kronenwetter home.

Police and rescue crews responded on July 29, 2021 to a home on Sunny Meadow Drive for a report of a man who was cold to the touch and non-responsive. The man was dead before crews arrived. A spoon, multiple medications and a substance that later tested positive for heroin/opioids was nearby, according to the criminal complaint.

Using a variety of methods, investigators with the Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force traced the drugs to a woman later identified as 40-year-old Lyndy R. Lucas, who police describe as a “known heroin dealer” in court documents.

Lucas was taken into custody on June 15 on outstanding warrants along with charges of possession of Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Police searched her home and seized evidence that allegedly included drugs and a digital scale before taking her into custody.

During an initial appearance June 17, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered Lucas held on a $250,000 cash bond after she was charged with first-degree homicide by delivery of drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She has two additional open cases pending in Marathon County.

Lucas, who remains behind bars, is due in court June 27 for a preliminary hearing.

The name of the man who died was redacted from court documents.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

