ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

DA: 9/11 conspiracy fueled San Francisco airport stabbings

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A Northern California man may have been motivated by a conspiracy theory related to the 9/11 attacks when he stabbed and wounded three people with a machete earlier this week at San Francisco International Airport, prosecutors said.

The 33-year-old Yuba City resident, who claimed that Greeks and Indians were responsible for the terrorist attacks, is being charged with three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon in San Mateo County, The Sacramento Bee reported Thursday. He will be arraigned Friday.

The man appeared to be in mental health distress and was initially taken to a psychiatric care facility before being transferred to jail, where he is being held without bail, said San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe.

Prosecutors said the man on Monday slashed two victims with a 2-foot (0.6-meter) machete in the airport's international terminal before dropping a stack of papers with his writings. He then stabbed a third victim.

All three victims are expected to recover.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mendocinobeacon.com

Huge reservoir near Bay Area could be expanded to store more water

Motorists zooming along Highway 152 through Pacheco Pass between Gilroy and Los Banos notice an unusual site amid the parched, oak-studded hills: A vast inland sea. The shimmering body of water, San Luis Reservoir, is 7 miles long and a key part of California’s modern water supply created when President John F. Kennedy pushed a dynamite plunger there in 1962 to kick off its construction. Today water from the massive lake irrigates farmland across the Central Valley and also provides drinking water for Silicon Valley, including San Jose.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Indians#The Sacramento Bee
thesfnews.com

Javon Green Arrested For Subway Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO—A 26 year-old shooter responsible for the death of one and injury of another at a subway station was arrested on Thursday, June 23, the San Francisco Police Department reported. Javon Green was arrested after investigators served search warrants at the 1000 block of Power Avenue in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Interstate 80 identified as one of worst corridors in U.S.

RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Near I-880 in Fremont

Fremont Police said just after 9 p.m. Sunday that officers are involved in activity in the area of Interstate 880, Fremont Boulevard and Alvarado. They ask people to avoid the area until at least 11 p.m. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
FREMONT, CA
news24-680.com

Resentencing Petition Opposed For El Sobrante Mass Shooting Gunman

From the Office of the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office:. Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office is firm in its opposition to CDCR’s recommendation for resentencing a man serving 50 years to life for murder. Joga Singh Sandher, 58, is currently an inmate...
berkeleyside.org

New state housing laws curb power of Berkeley homeowners

When a developer’s plan to build a six-story apartment building next door to her house came before Berkeley’s zoning board earlier this year, Yvette Bozzini and her neighbors turned out to try to block it. They argued that the 66-unit building proposed for what is now a vacant...
BERKELEY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
69K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy