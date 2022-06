QUINCY - A local man is recovering from his wound after he was struck by a vehicle in the city of Quincy last Saturday. Quincy Police say a pedestrian was crossing F Street in a crosswalk just after 7 p.m. when he was hit by a Honda Civic. Police say the pedestrian was hurt and suffered a head injury that resulted in him being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

QUINCY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO