Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. In 2021 we passed legislation that updated the Pierce County Code to make it so that fireworks can only be discharged on the Fourth of July starting in 2023! That means this year is the last year when legal fireworks can be discharged in unincorporated Pierce County on the days leading up to July 4.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO