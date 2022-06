Fake emergency calls to 911 claiming someone has committed a violent crime is referred to as “Swatting.” The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office and Fritch Police are investigating who called in to report a shooting Thursday morning when the caller claimed to have shot and killed their mother. Authorities are working to identify who a minor in Fritch was playing a game of Fortnite with.

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO