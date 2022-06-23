Several Middle Tennessee communities issue burn bans after brushfires, record high temps

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, and Robertson County are the latest Middle Tennessee communities to issue a burn ban as we continue to see scorching hot temperatures.

Mt. Juliet firefighters put out a 5-acre fire Tuesday afternoon near Providence Parkway and Central Pike . Fire Chief Jamie Luffman told News 2 he is still not sure what started it.

As for open burning, Luffman said Mt. Juliet police will be out patrolling to remind people that a burn ban is in place until further notice.

He is asking the public to be extra mindful with these record high temperatures and Independence Day right around the corner, as Tuesday’s fire was a good reminder of how flames can quickly spread.

“We went over the overpass and saw this large plume of smoke; it just goes to show you with this time of the year, high temperatures and lack of rain fall, it’s easy to burn,” Chief Luffman said.

On Wednesday, firefighters in Montgomery County also raised the alarm as they put out a grass fire along Interstate 24.

The Montgomery County Fire Service posted on Facebook, saying, “Working any incident along a major interstate is very dangerous for all emergency services. Discarded cigarettes, pulling over or parking in dry grass, a flat tire, broken catalytic converters and dragging tow chains are common causes of these roadside ignitions. Please help keep us safe!”

