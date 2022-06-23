ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri goes the extra mile, signs World Cup bill into law

themissouritimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City, Mo. — On a rainy Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium, Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill (SB) 652 into law. The bill places a sales tax exemption on tickets to 2026 World Cup games held in Jackson County. The bill only applies to transactions between June 1...

themissouritimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Springfield, MO) -- State Representative Tricia Derges could testify today (Monday) in a federal court trial for fraud-related charges. The Republican, from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, is accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. A 2021 federal grand jury indictment also alleges that Derges fraudulently received about 300-thousand-dollars in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. She is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. Closing arguments are expected to happen either today or Tuesday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Kansas City, Missouri?

Some would say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, while others would say they don't feel like cooking breakfast every morning. This is especially true if you are traveling, and the last thing you want to do is cook. Kansas City, Missouri is a big well known city, and there are plenty of places where you can stop and have a great breakfast. Of course, I am only one person, and I can only eat so much food, so I could only visit a few of them during my time in the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Colton Zirkle Named Executive Director of Missouri Hunting Heritage Federation

KANSAS CITY, MO – Missouri Hunting Heritage Federation announced that Colton Zirkle has been named Executive Director. Zirkle joins the non-profit from the Conservation Federation of Missouri where he helped recruit student leaders, promote events, and produce electronic communications. Zirkle will work with Missouri state legislators, conservation partners and...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Atlanta, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
townandtourist.com

15 Best Hiking Trails in Kansas City (Walking & Biking Trails)

Kansas City is a charming metropolis is in beautiful eastern Missouri that is full of culture, art, and history. Known for its improvisational jazz of the 1920s and its stellar BBQ, Kansas City roots run deep. Commonly known as the “City of Fountains”, Kansas City is surrounded by stunning scenery,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

In response to Supreme Court’s decision, some Kansas City faith groups question what’s next

As some Kansas City religious groups rejoiced at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, other faith groups were left reeling by the decision. Rabbi Alan Londy from The New Reform Temple in Kansas City, Missouri, spoke to his members at Friday night’s Shabbat service, saying the decision was more than just political and a direct affront to religious freedom. On Saturday, he said he was still in shock.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
John Rizzo
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Missouri Right to Life is Wrong on its Choice

Missouri is a solid pro-life state. Over time, legislation has been passed and restrictions implemented which have shut down facilities and made abortion rare, if not illegal, in our state. I believe most people understand abortion is taking the life of a child and it is wrong. From the Senate...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Senate Bill#Politics State#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
showmeprogress.com

Let it go, let it go, let it go, let it go…

Let’s see, a “religious” minority removes the right to bodily autonomy for all women and there are guns everywhere. Yeah, thats the…wait. The population of Polo, Missouri is somewhere around 500. There are subversives everywhere. The 2020 presidential election results for Grant Township, Caldwell County, Missouri:
POLO, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shooting in KC leaves one dead at 29th and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating a shooting that occured in the 5200 block of E. 29th Street around 3:30 p.m Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found one adult man lying on the ground who had been shot and was unresponsive. When emergency services arrived, they pronounced the victim dead. The victim has […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy