A man is dead after he was pulled from the water Sunday in Lynn, Massachusetts, and officials believe the man could have suffered a medical emergency at the beach. According to Lynn Fire officials, several bystanders pulled the 84-year-old man unconscious from the water off Lynn Shore Drive. The bystanders were performing CPR on the man before first responders arrived, and he was subsequently taken to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LYNN, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO