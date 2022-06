HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Hopewell is informing residents that a water main repair will close down some lanes on Oaklawn Boulevard on Monday. On Monday, the right and center lanes of Route 36 (Oaklawn Boulevard) eastbound will be closed for a water main repair in the center lane near Kenwood Avenue until 5:00 p.m.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO