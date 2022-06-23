ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, ND

Tyler Schaeffer’s death ruled an accidental drowning

By Brooke Williams
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHV4Z_0gKD1fyh00

BEULAH, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The report of death for Tyler Schaeffer, the Beulah 18-year-old who was found dead in May, revealed his death to be an accident.

The State Forensic Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Schaeffer’s cause of death was an accidental drowning. The office also determined alcohol use was a significant factor at the time of his death.

Schaeffer was last seen on May 1 . His body was recovered from the Knife River on May 11, ending a search for Schaeffer that spanned more than 10 days .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 2

Related
KFYR-TV

One vehicle rollover seriously injures two

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Two 19-year-old men from Minnesota were in a one-vehicle rollover early Monday morning at approximately 12:28 a.m. The Mountrail Sheriff’s Department says the vehicle was outside of Stanley and traveling east on 61st St NW near the intersection of Highway 8. The driver lost control of the vehicle on a gravel road and partially left the road, vaulted off the edge of a south approach, and rolled multiple times.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Police: Bismarck man stabbed, no arrests made

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 25-year-old man from Bismarck was stabbed numerous times on Friday, June 24 around 4:00 a.m. in the area of 200 W Sweet Ave. According to Bismarck Police, the man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The name of the man was not released. There have […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dog bites deputy after escaping yard in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County deputy and one civilian were bitten after four dogs escaped from a homeowner’s yard Saturday. Cpl. Rochester with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said the deputy was bitten after responding to an animal call in the 3700 block of Princeton Ave. The deputy received medical attention and returned to work shortly after.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota teen death ruled an accidental drowning

BEULAH, N.D. (AP) - The death of a Beulah teen missing for more than a week last month has been determined to be an accidental drowning. The body of 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River on May 11. A search was launched after Schaeffer was last seen...
BEULAH, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beulah, ND
KX News

Mandan Police Department releases 2021 annual report

The Mandan Police Department has just released its annual report for the year 2021, reflecting on its successes in both decreasing the number of crimes, working with the community, and training its officers to properly enforce the law and handle difficult situations. “The officers of the Mandan Police Department will continue to work with all […]
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man charged with attempted murder in Wednesday stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he stabbed a woman in the chest. Police say they responded to call Wednesday and found a woman profusely bleeding from a stab wound on the right side of her chest. The victim said Bryan Schiefelbein, 49, was the man who stabbed her and threatened to kill her. When Schiefelbein was booked into jail, he told police he “didn’t mean to.”
KFYR-TV

McQuade Softball Tournament wraps up with 14 new champions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 47th Annual Sam McQuade Charity Softball Tournament ended on Sunday as 14 championships were up for grabs. The following are the teams that took home the hardware:. Fargo, ND (The Box)- Men’s C. Minot, ND (Aftermath)- Men’s D. Aberdeen, SD (Lagers/Coors Lite)- Men’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KFYR-TV

Bismarck woman faces murder charge related to five-year-old’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a Bismarck woman already facing charges related to the death of a five-year-old. Forty-year-old Rolanda Doyle was arrested in February after police found a five-year-old in her care dead with severe injuries. State’s attorneys said a key piece of evidence in the case is “disturbing” cell phone video found on Doyle’s phone that shows the child suffering from what appears to be a traumatic brain injury the day before he died.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Police starting the Shining Star Program

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department along with the Bismarck Park and Recreation Department is implementing the Shining Star Program, a program designed to reward children when an officer observes them demonstrating good behavior. If an officer witnesses a child doing things such as using a crosswalk or performing a good deed, they […]
BISMARCK, ND
740thefan.com

Moose roaming Bismarck, authorities say don’t engage

BISMARCK, N.D. – Wildlife authorities say a moose is roaming the streets of Bismarck. North Dakota Game and Fish officials say reports started coming in Thursday afternoon about a moose wandering the city. Warden Cory Erck said that people should leave the animal alone. He says moose can be...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mountain Lion sighting in Bismarck backyard

(Bismarck, ND) -- There has been another mountain lion sighting in Bismarck. The images were caught on the backyard camera of a Bismarck family around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The family alerted their neighbors, as well as the Bismarck Police Department. North Dakota Game and Fish experts say the wild cats...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KX News

Baseball: Minot AA and Mandan A tournament continue on

The first-ever Justin Demary Memorial Tournament is taking place in Minot this weekend at Corbet Field while the Mandan A’s host their annual tournament among North Dakota teams. Scores:Minot Vistas 10, Glendive Blue Devils 2Mandan Chiefs 9, Glendive Blue Devils 3 Williston Oilers 11, East Grand Forks 7Williston Oilers 6, Hettinger Bears 2Bismarck Capitals 8, […]
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Slot player hits $1.6 million jackpot at 4 Bears Casino

NEW TOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lucky slots player at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge hit a jackpot this weekend, totaling more than $1.6 million. The player, Elton Spotted Horse from Mandaree, North Dakota won $1,668,961.83 while playing the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine- on a $5.88 bet. Mr. Spotted Horse’s jackpot winnings are the second largest in state history.
NEW TOWN, ND
96-5 The Fox

“North Dakota Nice” ( Unidentified Nice As Well )

** This was about a month ago, and I still find myself looking at our skies every night**. One of my favorite places to visit is always Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page - just checking in to see what is happening and one of the first posts I spotted was from Benjamin Achtenberg ( this post was time-stamped at 12:47 pm yesterday ) - a series of pictures and a simple question from "Anybody notice a strange glow in the sky couple nights ago at around 1 in the morning" I have to admit it caught my attention right away. Here are some of his pics:
BISMARCK, ND
96-5 The Fox

In BisMan – Was Yesterday “Hug A Moose Day”? ( VIDEO )

Today is Friday, June 24th, 2022 - There may be a few people wondering if yesterday was a special day they should have been celebrating. I checked every calendar in Bismarck/Mandan, and contrary to the nasty rumor, there is no such thing as "Hug A Moose Day". SO, I'm hoping someone didn't lure you over to the moose that paid a little visit to downtown Bismarck. No mention of whether the moose stopped by Gideon's Brewing for a quick cold one or not - one thing that was certain, weather conditions were tough on us all, with temps reaching almost 100 degrees.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

A prosthetic arm will help this local to hold his family once again

Today the community of Bismarck hosted a lunch benefit and auction at 40 Steaks and Seafood. The event included food, music, and many different local businesses including Stones On the Pathway Jewelry and Collectible Sales. But the cause of the event is what truly brought the community together. Bismarck’s, Jacob...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy