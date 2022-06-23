ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota farmland purchase tied to Gates stirs emotion

By DAVE KOLPACK
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (AP) — The sale of a couple thousand acres of prime North Dakota farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates has stirred emotions over a Depression-era law meant to protect family farms and raised questions about whether the billionaire shares the state’s values. Gates...

www.sfgate.com

