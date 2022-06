The NBA Draft is an integral part of a team’s offseason because drafting the right player is absolutely essential to short-term and long-term success. The goal for every NBA franchise is to win championships, and that means making sacrifices and business decisions in the short and long term to get there. That is why the Draft is so important because it gives teams the chance to take the players they truly need out of college. It is also a risky business because NBA teams will never know if a player will succeed in the NBA or not. That is why we have seen an incredible mix of rookies coming into the NBA.

