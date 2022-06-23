Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Marion, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Northern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas North central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas East central Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 646 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hope to near Fulton to near Ogden to near Red Lick, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Hope, Wake Village, Nash, Red Lick, Perrytown, Garland, Fulton, Ogden, Mandeville, Genoa, Leary, Mount Pleasant, McNab, Patmos, Oakhaven, Pleasant Hill, Hervey, Homan and Piney Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO