ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Could the Waldo Canyon Fire happen today?

By Abbie Burke
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnUio_0gKD0AqV00

COLORADO SPRINGS — On June 23, 2012, a smoke plume rose into the sky over the Waldo Canyon area near Highway 24. Three days later, the city of Colorado Springs would be threatened by a very destructive, very fast moving wildfire.

Two people died when the Waldo Canyon Fire blew into the Mountain Shadows neighborhood on June 26, 74-year-old William Everett and his 73-year-old wife, Barbara.

In all, the Waldo Canyon Fire destroyed 346 homes in just 12 hours and damaged hundreds more. It also burned more than 18,000 acres. But the losses could have been much worse if not for the hard working firefighters who battled the flames nonstop. Crews worked 16 hour shifts, some longer, and sacrificed sleep and contact with their own families in order to protect their city.

FOX21 News sat down with two Colorado Springs Firefighters who were there in the midst of the fight.

“I look up and it’s right in front of me,” said Randy Royal now Chief of the Colorado Springs Fire Department. “The column is just this big tide column going straight up on the side of the mountain there and I can tell you that as soon as I saw that my gut just went ‘oh, this is bad.'”

Ten years later, it’s hard to imagine the wrath the Mountain Shadows Community endured during the Waldo Canyon Fire, but those who fought the fire, face to flames, experienced a living hell they’ll never forget.

“It was raining fire, embers,” said Royal.

Flames reached high into the sky and embers spread from home to home.

“We’re treating it just like you would triage medical patients,” said Royal. “We’re triaging structures at that point because we know people are safe, but it’s hard because you’re making the decision that we can’t save this person’s house.”

The Waldo Canyon Fire was unlike any fire Colorado Springs had seen in modern times.

“We had lost homes before in grass fires, but not to the magnitude of this,” said Battalion Chief Steve Wilch.

Firefighters sprang into action with local law enforcement by their sides, evacuating homes as quickly as possible.

“We had police officers and firefighters knocking on doors, verifying that people had left,” said Wilch.

“The good part of this whole story is that we did an amazing job and with the help of the public, they evacuated and we only lost two, who chose not to leave and then they were unable to leave.”

Still, losing the Everetts was hard for crews on the ground.

“If we would of known that we would have had the opportunity to save them, we would have tried everything we could,” said Royal. “We did have to go back and recover them, our crews did, same crews, and we’re sad. We don’t want it. We don’t want to lose anybody.”

The fire consumed everything in its path, moving 60 to 80 miles-per-hour at times.

“We had firefighters in position and we knew at one point we were going to have to withdraw and re-engage,” said Wilch. “So we had to withdraw to save our personnel and our equipment. And as soon as that fire front had come through this neighborhood, we immediately re-engaged and we had houses on fire and trees on fire.”

Exhausted firefighters did their best, relying heavily on their training and any past experience they had.

“You put your people in positions where they can do the most good at that point in time,” said Wilch. “You identify water supply, you identify resource availability, and you start plugging in your game plan.”

Firefighters fought until they literally couldn’t anymore, grabbing a quick rest before they were back on the job again.

“They would just lay down on the grass, like on the lawns, and try to take a 10 minute nap if they could,” said Royal.

“Every second and every minute counts that you’re taking an action, so there’s not a moment to sit and ponder” said Wilch.

But as the years have passed there has been plenty of time to ponder.

“We come back and revisit this area, and we do staff rides,” said Wilch. “We bring our people back in and we look at the fire and what it did and how it behaved and what we could do on a similar fire in another neighborhood in Colorado Springs, or a similar fire in this neighborhood again.”

Right now, firefighters are gearing up for a busy summer, noting that conditions have become hotter and drier in Colorado Springs over the years, meaning more fire danger.

“It just doesn’t bode well for the next couple of summers,” said Royal. “One of the things he said that stuck in my mind was what has been our hot temperatures are for the next couple of years going to be our normal temperatures and then the hot is going to be above that.”

Even with those concerns in mind, Royal said that, had Waldo happened now, it likely would have never become the fire it did, thanks to progressions in technology and communication.

The very first sign of smoke in the Waldo Canyon Fire was actually reported on June 22. Firefighters were sent to the area but they couldn’t find the single tree that was burning. Now, the CSFD has access to mutli-mission aircraft through state resources, equipped with infrared, which Royal said picks up on even small areas of heat.

“It would have picked up that tree, given us the latitude and longitude of it and we would send a crew up there and put it out before it even made a problem,” said Royal.

CSFD also has its own drones now and those also have infrared, said Royal. And with new communication measures in place, with both state and federal representatives, the fire department can be more proactive than ever.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Flying W Ranch hosts a remembrance of the Waldo Canyon fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, the Flying W Ranch remembered the destructive Waldo Canyon Fire from 10 years ago and celebrated the resilience of the Mountain Shadows community. “This just really hits home and that’s why we’re here celebrating,” said Bill Wysong, president of the Mountain Shadows Community Association. On this day ten years ago, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Hanging Lake reopens after fires, floods

COLORADO SPRINGS — The popular Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon reopened over the weekend with a ribbon cutting ceremoney. The trail to the lake closed last year after the devastating Grizzy Creek Fire and floods. Governor Jared Polis, other state lawmakers, and Parks and Wildlife officials attended Saturday’s...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

The Flying W Ranch soars once again in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Waldo Canyon Fire was devastating for many, with life-changing consequences for most. Among the smoke and ash of burnt remains was another family who lost everything including time, hard work, sweat and sacrifice. Through four generations, those at the Flying W Ranch have entertained hundreds of thousands of visitors since 1953 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

What fireworks will look like this Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs will still move ahead with firework displays despite other areas cancelling. The Star Spangled Symphony and Fourth of July Block Party will be happening downtown at Pikes Peak Center. Event planners have been working closely with the city and fire officials to ensure...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canyon#The Waldo Canyon Fire
CBS Denver

Forest Service closes park in Colorado next to planned Rainbow Gathering

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the closure of California Park effective 8 a.m. Saturday through July 15. The closure corresponds with the arrival of thousands of Rainbow Gathering attendees. The festival is being held this year in Adams Park, immediately to the north of California Park. The 2022 Rainbow Gathering is scheduled for July 1 through July 7. “The Forest Order was established for natural resource protection because of the high probability for excessive public use leading up to and during the Fourth of July holiday,” the USDA stated in an online...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Waldo Canyon timeline: From the call to containment

COLORADO SPRINGS — The call about smoke in the Waldo Canyon area came in on a Friday – June 22, 2012. No one could have predicted at the time what was in store for many in the region, who were just preparing for the weekend. “They just couldn’t find it,” said then Battalion Chief of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
KKTV

WATCH: Cause of Waldo Canyon Fire unsolved 10 years later

WATCH - Investigation into "multi-million dollar criminal organization" tied to Colorado Springs pawn shops continues. HE SAYS HE BRIEFLY PAWNED IT TO PAY OFF CREDIT CARD DEBT AND STILL HAS THE TICKET FROM THE PAWN SHOP. WATCH- Colorado Springs Fire Department Town Hall Series. Updated: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:59...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Manitou Springs PD to host community cleanup

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is hoping the community will come out to help remove trash and debris from the Black Canyon Open Space. This open space commonly sees illegal camps that, once abandoned, are difficult to cleanup due to their hard-to-reach location and the large amount of trash and […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fountain, CO

The city of Fountain is in El Paso County, Colorado, bounded to the north by Denver and the south by Pueblo. Fountain is full of charm and old western appeal, and it's known for its natural scenery and proximity to many parks. Day visits to adjacent places such as Colorado...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

State offering free KN95 masks at select locations

PIKES PEAK REGION — Colorado is offering free KN95 and surgical-grade masks at participating locations, says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Anyone who wishes to wear a mask to lower their risk of getting COVID-19 is encouraged to do so, especially in areas with higher COVID-19 levels. You can receive five […]
KRDO News Channel 13

2 injured after being stabbed following road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are recovering in the hospital after being stabbed following a road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills division received a call about a stabbing in the 1100 block of Potter Dr., just after 2:30 a.m. At the scene, police say they learned The post 2 injured after being stabbed following road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csupueblotoday.com

Street rods roll into Pueblo

Parade kicks off three days of classic cars, food and fun. Excitement grew as the Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals parade reached the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. Cheers could be heard when the first 100 cars. pulled into the grounds bright and early Friday morning, and were welcomed by...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Victim named in alleged Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo County Coroner has named Jacob Raymond Martinez, 18, as the alleged victim of an early Saturday morning shooting in Pueblo. The coroner confirmed that Martinez died of an apparent gunshot wound. The coroner says the case is being investigated as a homicide and an official autopsy has been scheduled.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: Active officer-involved shooting scene at 6th Ave. and 28th St.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Pueblo Police, multiple units are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Sunday afternoon at 6th Ave. and 28th St. Police say one man is dead, shot in the intersection. Pueblo Police say the man was suicidal. 6th Ave. and 28th St. is just south of the Pueblo Country Club. The post Pueblo Police: Active officer-involved shooting scene at 6th Ave. and 28th St. appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist closes part of Woodmen east of I-25 on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was killed following a crash involving a motorcyclist on Friday in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call at about 3:30 p.m. after a truck and motorcyclist were involved in a crash along Woodmen Road east of I-25 near Campus Road. Eastbound Woodmen was closed for several hours, but reopened to traffic around 7 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman injured in hit-and-run accident in southeast Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car around 11:30 Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened in the 3700 block of Astrozon Blvd, not far from King Soopers. Police said when they arrived on scene they found a woman The post Woman injured in hit-and-run accident in southeast Colorado Springs Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy