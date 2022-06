ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The focus of The Indigenous Walls Project in Asheville is to bring native and indigenous art to public spaces. "By bringing native and indigenous art to public spaces, we feel we will engage the public in a way that shows that we are a very diverse population, and that we have kind of transcended time and we have transcended the general public's consciousness," said organizer Jared Wheatley.

