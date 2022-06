Saying you're the best is one thing, but being recognized as excellent is another. Florida International University students and professors from the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, who run the only student-run restaurant on campus, are now getting some real bragging rights and an added claim to fame. The FIU Bistro at the Wine Spectator Restaurant Management Laboratory at the Biscayne Bay Campus is on the Miami New Times Best of Miami ® 2022 list as Best Inexpensive Restaurant.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO