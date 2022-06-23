ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

Rowland's attorney wants to call 47 sheriffs as witnesses; trial date changed

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
 4 days ago

BLACKFOOT — During Thursday's Zoom pre-trial conference, District Judge Stephen Dunn addressed a motion to reschedule the trial against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland. Dunn also addressed another motion he expects to be filed about doorbell video footage and questioned the defense's intention to call 47 sheriffs...

Trial set for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness

IDAHO FALLS – A trial has been set for a man accused of second-degree murder after a grand jury indicted him on the charge this month. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, will begin on Oct. 31. Eilander was originally set for a preliminary hearing in July until a grand jury indicted him on the charge, eliminating the need for the hearing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Grand jury indicts man on murder charges

IDAHO FALLS — A grand jury has indicted a man who is accused of shooting and killing another individual in March. The grand jury determined on June 17, that there was sufficient probable cause to charge Jake Eilander, 37, with second-degree murder for the death of 44-year-old Ulises Rangel.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Man pleads not guilty to rape during court hearing

IDAHO FALLS — A local man has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in January. Erik Butts, 38, appeared in court Tuesday, alongside his public defender to enter the plea for the charge of felony rape. A jury trial has now been set for Aug. 15. The...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho Falls man sentenced for the murder of his adoptive father

IDAHO FALLS – A local man who murdered his adoptive father will serve at least 27 years in prison. Westley Jonathon Hightower, 19, was sentenced Friday to 27 years fixed and 40 years indeterminate, meaning Hightower could potentially serve 67 years behind bars. He will be eligible for parole in 2049.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ririe

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Sunday at 8:44 p.m. on State Highway 48 at 150 North, just north of Ririe in Jefferson County. The driver of a Ford F250 pickup was traveling east on Highway 48 at 150 North while a rider on a 2013 Victory Motorcycle was traveling west. The two vehicles collided head-on while negotiating the curve.
RIRIE, ID
MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN HEAD-ON CRASH WITH PICKUP TRUCK ON LOCAL HIGHWAY

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on June 26, 2022, at 8:44 p.m. on State Highway 48 at 150 North, just north of Ririe in Jefferson County. The driver of a Ford F250 pickup was traveling east on Highway 48 near the intersection of 150 North while a rider on a 2013 Victory Motorcycle was traveling west. The two vehicles collided head-on while negotiating the curve.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Bannock County burn ban to begin July 1, 4th of July fireworks will be limited

POCATELLO — A burn ban will limit the types of fireworks allowed in Bannock County urban areas this 4th of July. According to a news release from the city of Pocatello, the ban will go into effect Friday. Aerial fireworks will be limited to "approved professional firework displays," per the ban. Additionally, all fireworks will be banned in wildland-urban interface areas throughout the county.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Police investigate fatality crash

On Thursday at 11:23 p.m., the Pocatello Police Department was called to assist Idaho State Police with a male being reported as walking out in front of oncoming vehicles in the area of I-15 and milepost 71.
POCATELLO, ID
Coroner identifies 3 men killed in Bingham County crash

The Bingham County coroner has identified the men killed in Thursday's car crash in Bingham County. The names of the men are Luke David Clark, 22 of Riverside, R. Anthony Garcia, 18 of Thomas and Joshua Vance Wells, 24 of Pingree. The crash remain under investigation.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Four East Idaho men die in two unrelated crashes on local roads Thursday night

POCATELLO — Four local men died in two separate crashes on East Idaho roads Thursday night including a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian. Robert Thomas Sequints, 30, of Pocatello, was fatally struck by a vehicle on the northbound lane of Interstate 15 just north of the Pocatello Creek Road exit around 11:25 p.m. Pocatello police on Friday morning issued a statement saying the agency was called out to assist...
POCATELLO, ID
Bridge closed in Jefferson County due to surface damage

MENAN – A bridge on Idaho Highway 48 between Roberts and Menan is out of commission until further notice, which will have a significant impact on traffic in the area. Jefferson County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires tells EastIdahoNews.com some pretty significant surface damage to the bridge was reported Sunday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Jefferson County bridge may re-open later this week

MENAN – A damaged bridge in Jefferson County may be opening up to traffic later this week. The bridge on Idaho Highway 48 between Roberts and Menan was shut down Sunday evening after extensive surface damage was reported. Engineers with the Idaho Transportation Department inspected the bridge Monday morning...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

The case against D. C. McEntire, charged in Bonneville County District Court with obtaining money under false pretenses, was dismissed this week in 1922, but not without uproar or rancor. "The case has attracted considerable attention in the court owing to the fact that the defendant sought to discredit attorney George Edgington, who assisted in the prosecution," the Salt Lake Tribune reported. "Affidavits were submitted tending to show that Edgington had at one time discussed the idea of accepting a bribe to drop the case. Later, an affidavit committee appointed by Judge Gwinn reported in favor of Edgington. The affidavits were found to be false, and Attorney Edgington was fully exonerated. Edgington made strenuous objections to the case against McEntire being dropped, but County Attorney Hawley held that the evidence was not sufficient to convict and McEntire was released."
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Police shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello following fatal crash

POCATELLO — Interstate 15 northbound in Pocatello was shut down for several hours because of a fatal crash that occurred late Thursday night. Around 11:30 p.m. several police, fire and ambulance units responded to the incident on Interstate 15 northbound just north of the Pocatello Creek Road exit. Police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes and diverted traffic onto Pocatello Creek Road.
POCATELLO, ID
Man dies after running onto I-15

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. On Thursday at 11:23 p.m., Pocatello Police was called to assist the Idaho State Police with a male being reported as walking out in front of oncoming vehicles in the area of I-15 and milepost 71. An Idaho State...
Local jewelry stores seeing lots of fake gold from scam victims

Pocatello area jewelry stores are reportedly seeing numerous pieces of fake gold obtained by local people who were unknowingly scammed. Molinelli's Jewelers on North Main Street in downtown Pocatello said they've been " bombarded with numerous pieces of fake gold all with the same story." Molinelli's said that local people are being approached by scammers posing as immigrants at places such as gas stations, casinos and parking lots.
POCATELLO, ID

