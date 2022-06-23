ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Inmate with 2 gunshot wounds breaks handcuffs and escapes hospital in Cobb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrjm6_0gKCyWzB00

COBB COUNTY, Ga — Marietta police arrested Ulysses Roberson Wednesday night in connection to a shooting, who was then brought to a hospital. However, Roberson escaped while being treated at the hospital.

Police found Roberson on Cobb Parkway and took him to Kennestone Hospital to treat his gunshot wounds.

While at the hospital, police say he was able to break out of his handcuffs and ran away.

Investigators do not believe he is a danger to the public.

If you know where Roberson is, you’re asked to call police immediately.

IN OTHER NEWS:

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Inmate who broke handcuffs to escape Cobb hospital back in custody

COBB COUNTY, Ga — An inmate who escaped from a Cobb County hospital while being treated for gunshot wounds is back in custody. Marietta police arrested Ulysses Andre Roberson on Wednesday night in connection to a shooting and took him to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. While he was there, Roberson slipped out of his handcuffs and ran away.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

