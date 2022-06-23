AAA Route 66 Road Fest Comes To Tulsa This Weekend

Tulsa's Pride in the Park just wrapped up at Guthrie Green. The free, family-friendly event was one of several Pride festivities that went on this weekend. To many of those who have enjoyed the Pride festivities, the events mean more than just a good time. "It means self-empowerment, self-identity, self-confidence,...
Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee. The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources,...
The first-ever AAA Route 66 Road Fest is getting set up for this weekend, celebrating the history of the Mother Road. The event kicked off last week in Oklahoma City, and now, it’s taking on Tulsa. You can walk through each decade of life on Route 66. You'll see...
The first driverless shuttle in Oklahoma is giving people a taste of the future in Tulsa this weekend. People who got the chance to ride the shuttle said they were excited to experience the future of transportation. Jim and Patricia White from Owasso were two of the first to try...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Pride was underway this weekend as thousands of people walked and lined the streets of downtown Tulsa. The parade started at 13th and Boston and ended at the Equality Center downtown. While there was a party atmosphere, there was also a serious message about the...
Before we go any further, I want to make something abundantly clear. Black history absolutely should be recognized, acknowledged, and discussed by other races. As should the history of any race of people. This article is not about gatekeeping Black tragedy. It’s about the insensitivity of profiting from it.
TULSA, Oklahoma - Work is underway to bring a new school to Tulsa. It will be called the "OU Polytechnic Institute" and focus on advanced technology. News On 6's Autumn Bracey had more on the school's grand opening.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — RoeFest will take place on July 9 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dream Keepers Park. Here's a list of what can be expected at the festival:. Local artists selling their work to raise money for Roe Fund. Full line up of live music...
Independence Day is just a week away. Despite rising costs, the fireworks industry is booming. Workers said for this season, cakes are popping off the shelves, which are multiple packs of fireworks with one fuse for the big finale. You can't miss the Kent Fireworks tent with a red, white,...
TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum is showing the 1980 film “Friday the 13th” on Saturday night. Among those in attendance will be Ari Lehman, who was the original ‘Jason’ actor, according to a series of Facebook posts. Admission is $20 and includes full...
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is offering free adoptions between June 27 and July 2, according to a Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook post. Every dog available for adoption is spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Adopters will also receive a certificate offering a free examination and up...
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Hundreds of bikers turned out to support and raise money for a 2 year old boy from Pryor who’s recovering from a rare parasitic infection. Ryder Barnes became ill on Thanksgiving of 2021, within days he lost his vision, muscle movement and the ability to eat or drink on his own.
STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
The Claremore Museum of History is hosting a special exhibit to honor Claremore native Patti Page. Page became a pop legend and went on to sell over 100 million records. The free event lasts until 8 p.m. Items from the Oklahoma Historical Sociaety are at the exhibit, as well as...
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is receiving some high praise. Lambruscoz Deli made DoorDash’s first ever list, “100 Most Loved Restaurants in the U.S.”. The deli, near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue in midtown Tulsa, managed to snag the 50th spot on the list. Fewer than one percent of restaurants on DoorDash qualified.
If you are heading into Tulsa for weekend activities, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has issued a warning to be careful around the US-169 area between 71st and 91st streets near Owasso where on-going bridge maitenance is being completed. Sudden shifts in lanes combined with narrowed or closed sections of roads will occur and cause delays. Signs are posted but may be difficult to view based on traffic patterns and while driving at night. The lane changes will continue through the end of June and are in addition to the current lane closures between 51st and 61st streets.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- A car crashed into a PSO pole around 8 p.m. tonight at South Harvard Avenue and East 13th Street. After the wreck, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma showed over 4,500 outages. Shortly after PSO reported that they restored about 2,800 of those. There are still...
OWASSO, Okla. — FOX23 teamed up with Mix 96.5 and K95.5 to present the 2022 Tulsa St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. This will be the tenth year FOX23 has presented this fundraiser, which supports the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s goal was to...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are at the scene of a deadly shooting in midtown Tulsa Monday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., police arrived to the scene near East Admiral Boulevard and South Delaware Avenue for a single vehicle crash. Police said when they got there, they found a man...
Voting precinct boundaries and polling stations may have changed. Many Tulsa County residents might find different information on newly distributed voter registration cards — whether it be a precinct number, a polling location or a legislative district — even if they haven’t moved in the past decade.
