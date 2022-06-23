ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

AAA Route 66 Road Fest Comes To Tulsa This Weekend

By News On 6
 4 days ago

People from across the country, even the world, are expected to...

Pride In The Park Wraps Up At Tulsa's Guthrie Green

Tulsa's Pride in the Park just wrapped up at Guthrie Green. The free, family-friendly event was one of several Pride festivities that went on this weekend. To many of those who have enjoyed the Pride festivities, the events mean more than just a good time. "It means self-empowerment, self-identity, self-confidence,...
TULSA, OK
Perryman Ranch gave rise to Tulsa | Tulsa World Magazine

Sprawling across more than 250,000 acres of Indian Territory, the Perryman Ranch opened its own post office in 1879, and a mail carrier began making weekly trips on horseback from Muskogee. The first batch of letters was delivered to a makeshift lean-to on the ranch, according to some historical sources,...
TULSA, OK
AAA Route 66 Road Fest Celebrates History Of Mother Road

The first-ever AAA Route 66 Road Fest is getting set up for this weekend, celebrating the history of the Mother Road. The event kicked off last week in Oklahoma City, and now, it’s taking on Tulsa. You can walk through each decade of life on Route 66. You'll see...
TULSA, OK
Visitors Try Out Self-Driving Shuttles At Route 66 Road Fest

The first driverless shuttle in Oklahoma is giving people a taste of the future in Tulsa this weekend. People who got the chance to ride the shuttle said they were excited to experience the future of transportation. Jim and Patricia White from Owasso were two of the first to try...
TULSA, OK
K. Revs

Opinion: White Profit from Black Trauma in Tulsa, OK

Before we go any further, I want to make something abundantly clear. Black history absolutely should be recognized, acknowledged, and discussed by other races. As should the history of any race of people. This article is not about gatekeeping Black tragedy. It’s about the insensitivity of profiting from it.
TULSA, OK
RoeFest taking place in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — RoeFest will take place on July 9 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Dream Keepers Park. Here's a list of what can be expected at the festival:. Local artists selling their work to raise money for Roe Fund. Full line up of live music...
TULSA, OK
#Route 66
Firework Sales Booming In Tulsa Despite High Prices

Independence Day is just a week away. Despite rising costs, the fireworks industry is booming. Workers said for this season, cakes are popping off the shelves, which are multiple packs of fireworks with one fuse for the big finale. You can't miss the Kent Fireworks tent with a red, white,...
TULSA, OK
Humane Society of Tulsa offering free adoptions

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is offering free adoptions between June 27 and July 2, according to a Humane Society of Tulsa Facebook post. Every dog available for adoption is spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Adopters will also receive a certificate offering a free examination and up...
TULSA, OK
Riders for Ryder: Bikers turn out for ill boy

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Hundreds of bikers turned out to support and raise money for a 2 year old boy from Pryor who’s recovering from a rare parasitic infection. Ryder Barnes became ill on Thanksgiving of 2021, within days he lost his vision, muscle movement and the ability to eat or drink on his own.
PRYOR, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jumping worms reported in Kay County

STILLWATER — Gardeners might be uncovering the invasive Asian jumping worm. Unlike native earthworms, this and other non-native earthworm species, can wreak havoc in the soil. And yes, they do jump. Asian jumping worms are somewhat new to the United States, said Scott Loss, associate professor with Oklahoma State...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Claremore Museum Of History Hosts Special Patti Page Exhibit

The Claremore Museum of History is hosting a special exhibit to honor Claremore native Patti Page. Page became a pop legend and went on to sell over 100 million records. The free event lasts until 8 p.m. Items from the Oklahoma Historical Sociaety are at the exhibit, as well as...
CLAREMORE, OK
Weekend Traffic Warning from OKDOT

If you are heading into Tulsa for weekend activities, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has issued a warning to be careful around the US-169 area between 71st and 91st streets near Owasso where on-going bridge maitenance is being completed. Sudden shifts in lanes combined with narrowed or closed sections of roads will occur and cause delays. Signs are posted but may be difficult to view based on traffic patterns and while driving at night. The lane changes will continue through the end of June and are in addition to the current lane closures between 51st and 61st streets.
TULSA, OK
Wreck causes over 4,500 outages, 1,800 still to be restored, PSO says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- A car crashed into a PSO pole around 8 p.m. tonight at South Harvard Avenue and East 13th Street. After the wreck, the Public Service Company of Oklahoma showed over 4,500 outages. Shortly after PSO reported that they restored about 2,800 of those. There are still...
TULSA, OK
Get prepared to vote tomorrow in Oklahoma

Voting precinct boundaries and polling stations may have changed. Many Tulsa County residents might find different information on newly distributed voter registration cards — whether it be a precinct number, a polling location or a legislative district — even if they haven’t moved in the past decade.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

