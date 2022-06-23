County Breaks Ground for First Affordable Housing Development on Surplus Property

The City of San Diego is deploying eight "microgrids", individual power generating sites located at recreation centers, fire stations, and police stations, according to renewable energy contractor Industria Power. According to Industria Power, it is building eight microgrids for the City of San Diego, which are scheduled to be installed by December 2022. The microgrids are being built via Gridscape Solutions, which hired Industria Power as the general contractor as part of a California Energy Commission (CEC) Advanced Emergency Microgrid grant. Financial details of the deal were not announced. The microgrids--which can operate independently if the grid goes down--will be deployed in three recreation centers, two fire stations, and three police stations, and include 930 kW of solar photovoltaic systems, 2175 MWh of battery storage, and multiple electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

