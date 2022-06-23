ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Breaks Ground for First Affordable Housing Development on Surplus Property

By Tracy DeFore
countynewscenter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a first for the County, officials broke ground on a surplus property that will transform an empty lot into a site for low-income affordable housing. Thursday’s groundbreaking marks the start of construction for the Levant Street Cottages in the Linda Vista neighborhood of the City of San...

